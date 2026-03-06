This Week

War Week 1

Died for low ratings.

Support independent journalism that does not fall in line

Even before February 28, the reasons for Donald Trump’s imploding approval rating were abundantly clear: untrammeled corruption and personal enrichment to the tune of billions of dollars during an affordability crisis, a foreign policy guided only by his own derelict sense of morality, and the deployment of a murderous campaign of occupation, detention, and deportation on American streets. 

Now an undeclared, unauthorized, unpopular, and unconstitutional war of aggression against Iran has spread like wildfire through the region and into Europe. A new “forever war”—with an ever-increasing likelihood of American troops on the ground—may very well be upon us.  

As we’ve seen over and over, this administration uses lies, misdirection, and attempts to flood the zone to justify its abuses of power at home and abroad. Just as Trump, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth offer erratic and contradictory rationales for the attacks on Iran, the administration is also spreading the lie that the upcoming midterm elections are under threat from noncitizens on voter rolls. When these lies go unchecked, they become the basis for further authoritarian encroachment and war. 

In these dark times, independent journalism is uniquely able to uncover the falsehoods that threaten our republic—and civilians around the world—and shine a bright light on the truth. 

The Nation’s experienced team of writers, editors, and fact-checkers understands the scale of what we’re up against and the urgency with which we have to act. That’s why we’re publishing critical reporting and analysis of the war on Iran, ICE violence at home, new forms of voter suppression emerging in the courts, and much more. 

But this journalism is possible only with your support.

This March, The Nation needs to raise $50,000 to ensure that we have the resources for reporting and analysis that sets the record straight and empowers people of conscience to organize. Will you donate today?

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

An Argument Against Voting for the “Electable” Guy

An Argument Against Voting for the “Electable” Guy An Argument Against Voting for the “Electable” Guy

In this week’s Elie v. US, The Nation’s justice correspondent shares his thoughts on the Texas primaries. Plus, a terrible Supreme Court decision and a bad play by Major League Ba...

Elie Mystal

Screenshot from a White House video showing pastors praying over Donald Trump in the Oval Office on March 5, 2026.

A Conflict Without Reason Has Become a Dangerous Holy War A Conflict Without Reason Has Become a Dangerous Holy War

Lacking a clear rationale for the attack on Iran, Trumpists are increasingly talking like crusaders.

Jeet Heer

RFK Jr.: America’s Snake Oil Salesman

RFK Jr.: America’s Snake Oil Salesman RFK Jr.: America’s Snake Oil Salesman

Raw truth: MAHA is NUTS.

OppArt / Josh Gosfield

An aerial photo shows crowds of Syrians raising a giant independence-era flag, used by the opposition since the uprising began in 2011, as they celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule earlier this week at the central Umayyad Square in Damascus on 2024.

The Unfathomable Toll of the Syrian Civil War The Unfathomable Toll of the Syrian Civil War

How to make sense of the 13-year conflict?

Books & the Arts / Anand Gopal

Celebrate Kristi Noem’s Firing. But Keep Protesting ICE.

Celebrate Kristi Noem’s Firing. But Keep Protesting ICE. Celebrate Kristi Noem’s Firing. But Keep Protesting ICE.

Finally, someone in the administration is paying for their cruelty and incompetence.

Joan Walsh

Kamala Harris, campaigning in Washington, DC, faces protests from hundreds of people expressing disapproval of her administration's Gaza policy, on October 29, 2024.

We Don’t Need an Autopsy to Tell Us the Democrats Failed on Gaza We Don’t Need an Autopsy to Tell Us the Democrats Failed on Gaza

The DNC is allegedly hiding a report showing that Kamala Harris’s Gaza policy helped cost her the 2024 election. But that report won’t tell us anything we don’t already know.

James Zogby