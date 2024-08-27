Democrats Dismiss JD Vance at Their Peril
Calling the Ohio senator “weird” may feel satisfying. Pundits have already dismissed him as a drag on the ticket. But the smarter play would still be to steal his thunder.
In 2017, I (Anthony) was invited to Oberlin College to debate JD Vance, the recently famous author of Hillbilly Elegy. I came to the event loaded for bear: Like most Appalachians I knew, I objected to the simplistic conclusions he had drawn in the book, often couched in stereotypes of the region’s people and culture. Vance’s memoir took a leap from his personal experience to inform the non-Appalachian world that the roots of the region’s problems lay not in a century of extractive industries, absentee land ownership, or disinvestment. Rather, the problem was a dysfunctional culture—and lazy people on the dole.
Having lived and worked in Appalachia for 40 years, I was eager and, I thought, well prepared to unravel Vance’s arguments. But once the debate got under way, I found him smart and self-assured—and also willing to acknowledge some of my critique, with grace. I raised most of the points I’d planned to make, but Vance won that debate.
Today, many on the left describe Trump’s VP pick as nothing more than a shill for Silicon Valley elites, a faux populist devoid of substance, selling something that nobody is buying. That’s what I thought walking onto that stage, and I got my ass kicked. Progressives and Democrats are now in danger of making the same mistake.
Vance says plenty of things that alarm and repel us. He has endorsed a federal ban on abortion after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. He issues inflammatory broadsides against undocumented immigrants, blaming them for the shortage of affordable housing and the abundance of opioids. He denies that carbon emissions cause climate change. And he purports to believe that the 2020 election was stolen.
This is the MAGA side of Vance, the side that’s gratifyingly easy to denounce. But there’s another Vance, the one who not only sounds like a progressive populist but acts like one. Populist Vance worked with Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on legislation that would claw back compensation for the executives of failed banks, and with Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) to eliminate tax-free corporate mergers. He cosponsored a bill to lower the price of insulin. And after the catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, he teamed up with Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to introduce the Railway Safety Act of 2023.
Vance pays frequent tribute to the work ethic and to the hardships faced by working Americans. In his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, he said, “It’s about the auto worker in Michigan, wondering why out-of-touch politicians are destroying their jobs. It’s about the factory worker in Wisconsin who makes things with their hands and is proud of American craftsmanship.”
Current Issue
Whether genuine or contrived, Vance’s rhetorical displays of empathy make people feel respected. Paired with anti-corporate zeal, it’s a potent formula for wooing an electorate with an increasingly populist bent.
Vance tells a story featuring clear villains and victims: “Wall Street barons” (his words) crashed the economy, and Democrats supported bad trade deals that shattered factory towns. (The Republicans’ role in abetting deindustrialization is omitted here.) He smoothly transitions to a set of misleading conclusions: Open borders caused wages to stagnate; bad trade deals opened the door to fentanyl; Trump upended the Washington consensus, and we were all the better for it until Biden ruined everything.
Because Vance gives voice to what’s true and deeply felt—that “America’s ruling class wrote the checks, [and] communities like mine paid the price”—even his falsehoods have the ring of truth. Trump has often been called a faux populist, and the label fits. But Vance’s populism has a few real teeth. He sharpens them on immigrants—but that won’t keep people from voting for him, given the majority support for restricting immigration levels.
What Vance and Trump understand is what the Democratic strategy firm American Family Voices has made clear: In 2016, in the factory towns that suffered the heaviest job losses as a result of bad trade deals, longtime Democratic voters jumped ship. As far as they’re concerned, the American dream has been strangled in its sleep by Democrat-enabled corporate raiders, and they’re not voting blue again until this is acknowledged.
If Democrats want to beat the Trump-Vance ticket, they need to offer a genuine populist alternative with all of Vance’s professed respect for working people and anti-corporate zeal—and none of his xenophobia. Yes to rail safety and monopoly-busting; no to abortion bans and unfettered oil and gas extraction. Yes to union power and working-class and rural pride; no to immigrant scapegoating.
Pro-labor and corporate-accountability measures should come easily to Democrats, who have reconnected under Biden with their roots as the party of working people. What’s harder is to frame policies and programs in inclusive terms for the betterment of all working- and middle-class Americans, not just specific marginalized groups.
Biden understood this. Railing against Big Ag and empathizing with distressed family farmers in Minnesota, he said, “It’s about making things in rural America again. Right now, the farmers and ranchers who actually grow the food only see a small percentage of the profit when the food is sold.” He didn’t add that unfair competition hits farmers of color the hardest—a social justice truism that makes many whites worry their interests will be neglected.
While Trump and Vance try to divide Americans along nativist lines, left populism pulls in the opposite direction, uniting the people—of all backgrounds—against the elites. Working- and middle-class racial unity is intrinsic to left populism, just as scapegoating and “othering” are to right-wing populism. This goes double in the overwhelmingly working-class rural and battleground districts with little appetite for privilege discourse.
Inclusive populism is the only counterweight to a program of ethno-nationalist populism. Without it, the Democratic ticket will likely lose to a pair of grievance entrepreneurs, one of whom is hawking some actual solutions.
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
The Intractable Puzzle of Growth The Intractable Puzzle of Growth
-
Trump Sues the Justice Department for $100 Million Trump Sues the Justice Department for $100 Million
-
The Surprising Origins and Politics of Equality The Surprising Origins and Politics of Equality
-
Rachel Kushner’s Brilliant Avant-Garde Spy Thriller Rachel Kushner’s Brilliant Avant-Garde Spy Thriller
Can we count on you?
In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.
We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.
Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation
More from The Nation
Black Women Are the Past, Present, and Future of the Democratic Party Black Women Are the Past, Present, and Future of the Democratic Party
This moment in history is almost too complex to be appreciated.
The Death Toll in Gaza Reaches Over 40,000 The Death Toll in Gaza Reaches Over 40,000
Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, including nearly 16,500 children, with more than 94,743 people injured, over 10,000 people missing, and millions displaced....
Harris Replaces Biden Harris Replaces Biden
The Speech That Brought the Class War to the DNC The Speech That Brought the Class War to the DNC
John Russell told Democrats that they must “create a political home for working Americans fighting for control over their government, their workplaces, and their planet.”
Donald Trump Is Still Running Against Hillary Clinton Donald Trump Is Still Running Against Hillary Clinton
Flailing against a new Democratic ticket, the former president is reverting to the same strategy he used against the only electoral opponent he’s ever defeated.
Trump Sues the Justice Department for $100 Million Trump Sues the Justice Department for $100 Million
Déjà vu all over again.