Politics / Trump’s New Muslim Ban Is Worse Than His First This version is quieter, sneakier, and more dangerous than the one we all remember.

Donald Trump arrives at the Republican Governors Association meeting at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The spontaneous mass resistance to Donald Trump’s first Muslim ban was perhaps the defining image of the uprising that greeted Trump when he came to power in 2017.

Huge crowds swarmed airports across the country. Activists, lawyers, and desperate families confronted CBP officers until their loved ones were allowed into the United States. The revolt was capped by a stern legal rebuke of Trump’s racist overreach by the Hawaii circuit court.

What’s often left out of that story, though, is what happened next. A modified version of the ban slunk back into effect a few months later; this time, the Supreme Court signed off on the policy. Unless you were one of the people torn away from your family or who saw your green-card lottery dream of a new life in America canceled, it was easy to forget that it was even there. By the time Joe Biden repealed the ban in 2021, it was stripped down, efficient, and running on autopilot.

It’s that form of the ban—quieter, sneakier—that is making a comeback in Trump’s second term. In fact, it’s not strictly accurate to call the ban a “Muslim” ban at all. A bland executive order buried in the January 20 flurry of White House proclamations doesn’t name any country or even dictate specific policy. There is no lurid prose. Instead, it directs four cabinet secretaries to begin a rolling 60-day collaborative multi-agency review process. The process is intended to end on March 21 with the publication of a list of countries that are supposedly not in compliance with information-sharing standards about immigrants and will thus be subject to restrictions on the ability of their citizens to enter the United States.

If this all sounds bewildering, that’s because it’s meant to be. The obtuse bureaucratic structures that were only created to legally justify the first ban now form the core structure of a new one that promises to be amorphous and adaptable to shifting policy needs. The intent, however, remains the same as it’s always been: to deeply extend the power of the executive branch over the immigration system and to fulfill the wildest dreams of Trump’s white-nationalist lackeys, particularly Stephen Miller, whose power has only grown in the seven years since Trump first took office.

Biden’s repeal of the ban was retroactive. He un-banned everyone who had been denied under Trump and gave them opportunities to re-interview for their unjustly denied visas. Trump’s reinstatement is similarly retroactive. Once the list of banned countries is determined, everyone from those countries who had been admitted to the US since the last ban was repealed will need to undergo an undefined form of “reassessment” with an eye toward finding possible reasons for deportation. (This provision includes people with green cards.) Checking over criminal records for an already-admitted person is already done in some limited cases, but taken in context the retroactive review of people who got cleared last time is a chilling new policy.

There are two additional provisions contained within the executive order (which does not explicitly define which agency will be enforcing what provisions) that are jarring in the sweeping and transformative power they lay out.

The United States must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.

The legalese should be dispensed with at this point: This is a policy to deport or bar forever from the United States anyone who has publicly spoken in support of Palestine. Every group that participated in armed resistance against the Israeli genocide in Gaza was a US-designated terrorist organization. But even if your personal statements don’t touch on the subject of armed resistance, US policy is to treat the Gaza municipality and local government as extensions of Hamas. Even a statement of praise for, say, firefighters or rescue workers from Gaza could, in theory, be a deportable offense for a foreigner legally in the US. A green card holder, married to an American citizen, could be deported and permanently banned from reuniting with their spouse for posting “from the river to the sea” on Instagram.

Less personally terrifying but structurally troubling are provisions for review of “visa programs” that allow the executive branch to, through the revived Muslim ban, bar applicants from visa programs they dislike, but cannot at this point legally erase:

(c) Evaluate all visa programs to ensure that they are not used by foreign nation-states or other hostile actors to harm the security, economic, political, cultural, or other national interests of the United States

The review of “visa programs” will explicitly involve screening for adherence to American “culture” and “values.”