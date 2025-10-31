Politics / Make No Mistake: Trump Is Trying to Steal the Midterms For MAGA, 2026 will be payback for 2020.

Donald Trump greets a child during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House, on October 30, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Donald Trump, a man who loves nursing grievances and plotting revenge, has never gotten over losing the 2020 presidential election. To this day, he refuses to admit that he was defeated fair and square, preferring the comforting fantasy that the election was stolen.

The 2020 myth has become central to Trump’s political identity. It fueled his efforts to overturn the election results leading to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. His posture as a noble victim of injustice helped keep the MAGA movement together during the Joe Biden years. And it allowed him to frame his victory in 2024 as nothing less than a triumph over political evil.

Now, with Trump in the White House and both Congress and the Supreme Court currently in supine Republican hands, the president has immense power in Washington. But his desire for revenge has not been satiated. Nor has his desire to permanently control the political system.

The most serious possible threat to Trump’s power is the 2026 midterms, which could lead to Democratic Party control of the House of Representatives and, if they’re especially lucky, the Senate. And Trump can’t abide that.

On July 26, 2024, at a rally in Florida, Trump made a remarkable promise to his followers: “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.” Now that he’s back in office, Trump intends to make good on that promise. He continues to talk about how he was robbed in 2020—and to push for changes in the election system to prevent a recurrence of this supposed travesty. But as is so often with Trump, his accusations contain more than a whiff of psychological projection: The real goal of his vaunted election reform is not to prevent stolen elections but to allow Trump to be the one doing the stealing.

Some of Trump’s attempts at fixing the system so his supporters don’t have to worry about voting have been thwarted by the political system. On March 25, Trump signed an executive order with stringent new election rules, including much higher proof of citizenship requirements and restrictions on the use of mail-in ballots. Less than two months later, federal judge Denise J. Casper struck down this unilateral move, noting, “The Constitution does not grant the President any specific powers over [voting rules].” Legislative efforts by Republicans to enact Trump-friendly electoral reform are stalling in Congress, where Republicans can’t overcome the filibuster in the Senate.

But Trump still has wide latitude in terms of appointing officials involved in election oversight, directing federal law enforcement agencies, and deploying the National Guard. And there are many signs that this president is interested in using these powers to shape the outcome of the midterms.

Far more than in his first term, Trump has been actively appointing hyper-loyalists in his administration, many of whom adhere to the myth of the stolen 2020 election and want to use executive power to prevent Democrats from winning in 2026. One of the faithful is Heather Honey, whom Trump appointed in August to be the deputy assistant secretary for election integrity in the Department of Homeland Security. Her main qualification for that role is that since 2020 she has been a vocal election denier, heavily promoting the false claim that there was fraudulent voting in Pennsylvania that tipped the state to Biden.

The New York Times reports that in March, prior to her appointment, Honey spoke to a group of right-wing activists and argued that the White House should declare a “national emergency” as a way of changing election rules.

Honey went on to say, “And therefore, we have some additional powers that don’t exist right now, and therefore, we can take these other steps without Congress and we can mandate that states do things and so on.” She did add that this plan might not be “feasible.”