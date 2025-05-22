Trump’s Big and Ugly Crypto Con Why are 16 Democrats abetting this great sting?

The $Trump memecoing with Bitcoin and other crypto coins. (Sipa / AP Images)

Thursday night, as part of his brazen violation of the Constitution and laws that he swore to defend, President Donald Trump is hosting an “intimate dinner” for the 220 largest purchasers of $TRUMP, the memecoin he launched days before taking office. In addition to lining Trump’s pockets, attendees will have much to celebrate. Earlier this week, the Senate—aided and abetted by 16 Democrats—passed the GENIUS Act, a cryptocurrency regulatory act, designed and essentially paid for by the crypto lobby. Together, the dinner and the legislation are milestones on the road to what is likely to be known as the Great Sting, the biggest and most costly con in our history.

In his first term, Trump correctly dismissed crypto as a scam. Crypto has had few uses, beyond speculation and crime—providing a secretive entrepôt for money laundering, tax evasion, and investment scams. It has also had a growing problem with security; it’s estimated that hackers made off with more than $2 billion in 2024.

The industry’s greatest success has been in corrupting politics. In 2024, it was, after Elon Musk, the biggest deep pocket in the election, contributing directly to the defeat of progressives like Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and former representative Katie Porter (D-CA). And of course, to the victory of Donald Trump.

It didn’t take Trump long to realize that crypto was his kind of hustle. Just before taking office, he launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA, memecoins—cryptocurrencies known as “shitcoins” in the industry—because they are backed by nothing and have no value other than in speculation. Trump even disclosed this to his customers, the website stating, “This is not an investment opportunity. You should do this to celebrate me, to celebrate my leadership, my willingness to fight, fight, fight.”

Not surprisingly, the memecoins initially soared in value and then crashed, with Trump’s operation earning millions in transaction fees along the way.

Trump’s memecoin also served essentially as bagman for collecting bribes and payoffs from countries and mostly foreign oligarchs seeking favors. Trump’s guest list for the dinner is still not public, but experts conclude that most of the “wallets” were foreign in origin. One of his biggest purchasers is the infamous Justin Sun, who put $75 million into the pot in two highly publicized purchases. Soon thereafter, the SEC “paused” the fraud investigation into him. Trump has announced that he would release another $800 million in his memecoin over the course of his second term.

Trump’s World Liberty Financial Company has also launched a stablecoin—the USD1. Stablecoins are pegged to the dollar, which is intended to provide them with value. Trump’s stablecoin became another vehicle for those seeking favors, illustrated by a United Arab Emirates backed firm announcing that it would buy $2 billion to use in purchase of the digital currency exchange, Binance. Once more, Trump would pocket millions in fees.

All told, Forbes estimates that Trump pulled in about $290 million in the first months of his presidency. In Trump’s transactional presidency, Qatar’s big, beautiful airplane is merely a sidelight to the real grift.

Big money talks in politics. It buys lobbyists and promoters, pollsters, policy hacks, and politicians. And it buys bipartisan support—and that’s where the true threat lies. Most of this country’s major catastrophes—Vietnam, NAFTA, financial deregulation, Afghanistan, Iraq—have been propelled with bipartisan fervor. And that’s the next stage of the crypto-con.

To gain a patina of legitimacy, the crypto industry wants what Beltway pundits call a “light touch” regulatory framework—one that provides the innocents with a false sense of confidence without interfering with the insiders. Thus, the cryptolobby pushed hard to disarm the cops on the beat, while passing new token regulation. Not surprisingly, they dubbed the latter GENIUS.