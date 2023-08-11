Politics / A GOP Debate Without Trump Is the Definition of Pointlessness

If the former president doesn’t show up to the upcoming first debate, it will only make his “rivals” look more pathetic.

Donald Trump at a rally in Windham, N.H., on August 8, 2023. (Erin Clark / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Donald Trump thinks his opponents in the race for the Republican presidential nomination are a joke. And if they end up debating without him in Milwaukee on August 23, they are likely to prove him right.

Imagine a debate in which the big question is whether Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence is more personable.

Imagine a debate where Tim Scott and Nikki Haley end up swapping South Carolina anecdotes.

Imagine a debate where North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum explains why the United States needs another billionaire president.

Or, Republicans can just get real and admit that a Fox News debate without the party’s front-runner, the man who has literally remade the GOP in his own image, is not a debate at all. It’s an embarrassing reminder of how, when Trump leaves the room, the party is over.

At this point, there is still a slim chance that Trump will show up. But don’t count on it.

At a raucous rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Trump polled the crowd, displaying the bravado of a prizefighter who has all but won the title and is now mocking those who want to get in the ring with him. “They’re all saying is he going to go into the debate and I say, ‘I don’t know. If you’re leading by 50 and 60 and 70 points, do you do that?’ I don’t know,” he crowed.

The audience responded with boisterous shouts of “No! No! No!” Trump noted a scattering of “yes’s” and said, “See, some people say, ‘yes,’ but they hate to say it—because it doesn’t make sense when you’re leading by so much. But they like it for entertainment value because they’re selfish. They’re selfish.”

Then, as if to prove his point about the “entertainment value” of having the insult king of American politics take the stage on August 23, Trump gleefully dismissed Chris Christie—who has suggested that skipping the debate would make the former president of the United States a “coward”—with crude jokes about the former New Jersey governor’s weight and a discussion of whether it was appropriate to refer to his rival as “a fat pig.”

The truth is that, whether Trump shows up in Milwaukee or not, the spotlight will be on him. Not on DeSantis. Not on Pence. Not on Christie. And not on the only GOP contender who seems to have gained anything akin to momentum, billionaire-wannabe Vivek Ramaswamy, whose over-the-top enthusiasm for Trump seems to suggest he is really running for a place on the former president’s vice-presidential short list.