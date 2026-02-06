Politics / Authoritarian Watch / Trump’s Dictatorial Mania Is Increasing—but So Is the Public’s Fury Trump is retreating into a fantasy world in which he remains an all-conquering strongman. Yet the American people are rejecting him over and over again.

Donald Trump departs following an event in Clive, Iowa, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. (Scott Morgan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, The Washington Post revealed that the Trump administration was using secretive “administrative subpoenas” to access the phone, e-mail, and social-media communications of US citizens who had criticized the government’s anti-immigrant positions. The content of and rationale for the subpoenas aren’t revealed to the targets. Instead, people are being sent vague legal notices from Google and other tech companies saying that the government has sought access to their accounts—making it all but impossible for them to challenge their validity.

It is the sort of Kafkaesque twilight zone that would have been all too familiar to Eastern Europeans in the decades they spent under the Soviet heel.

For Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy project director at the ACLU Foundation’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, the use of these subpoenas speaks to the increasingly extra-constitutional—or even anti-constitutional—nature of Trump’s second term. “The right to criticize the government and to speak out about government abuses is the core of what is protected by the First Amendment. Government agents abusing these administrative subpoenas to target people for exercising their First Amendment rights is not only outrageous—it’s unconstitutional,” he argues. “Congress has given DHS the power to issue administrative subpoenas in specific kinds of customs and immigration enforcement investigations. But here, the government is violating the law by issuing these subpoenas—which don’t involve approval by a judge—to investigate people for their lawful, protected speech. That’s illegal, and it is a betrayal of our bedrock guarantee that the government can’t punish people because it disagrees with their speech.”

He’s right. Increasingly, on one issue after the next, Trump 2.0 is dispensing with the niceties of the rule of law and reaching toward a Big Brother Is Watching You vision of governance.

Over and over again, the government is making it clear that it regards the First Amendment as an inconvenience to be skirted wherever possible. Witness the recent FBI raid on the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, targeted for writing articles on workers fired during the DOGE purges.

Or recall that, last week, Trump ordered Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, to head to Fulton County, Georgia, to personally oversee an FBI raid on the election offices there, in search of nonexistent evidence of “fraud” in the 2020 presidential vote. There’s nothing in Gabbard’s job description that gives her a legitimate reason to be chaperoning the G-men. But she wasn’t there do her job; she was there to make a phone call to Trump, and to then hand the phone over to the agents on the scene so that the “president” could give them what sources later termed a “pep talk” about how great their ridiculous stunt was. That’s not law enforcement; that’s simply an exercise of brute power.

The lawlessness is everywhere you look. Trump has begun to escalate his demands for political prosecutions of those he claims were involved in a massive web of fraud to deny him electoral victory in 2020. Stand by for the indictments that Pam Bondi’s rubber-stamp DOJ will now surely try to procure in Fulton County. The “president” has also made increasingly inflammatory calls to “nationalize” and “take over” the election system in the run-up to the midterms, notwithstanding the fact that the Constitution prohibits such actions. And his Svengali, the odious Steve Bannon, this week called for ICE agents and military personnel to swarm polling stations on Election Day.

As Trump’s polling numbers sag and the public turns against all of his signature policies, he has increasingly retreated into a fantasy world in which he remains a strongman leader relentlessly stamping his will on hundreds of millions of Americans. No matter that, in reality, that public is increasingly blowing raspberries his way.

Witness: Having renamed the Kennedy Center as the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” Trump was faced with massive boycotts by performers and audiences alike. The Washington National Opera decided to move house; Philip Glass announced that he wouldn’t perform. Rhiannon Giddens and Renee Fleming pulled out of planned concerts. The cast of Hamilton said thanks but no, thanks. The Kennedy Center Honors show had the lowest TV ratings in its decades-long history. And in-person audience numbers plummeted by nearly half.

What was Trump’s petulant, weak-man-trying-to-look-like-a-strong-man response? He announced that he would be shuttering the center for two years for a major renovation.