Trump's Argentina Bailout Is Bad for America but Great for His Hedge Fund Cronies Propping up Javier Milei's austerity regime shows that Trump's true loyalty is to neocolonial plutocracy.

US President Donald Trump greets Argentine President Javier Milei as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday October 14, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Donald Trump loves cheesy musicals, a fact audible in the show tunes that pepper his rallies. He has a special passion for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita (1978), a sweeping survey of the life of Argentina’s controversial populist leader Evita Perón. In his book Trump: Think Like a Billionaire (2004), the president calls Evita “my favorite Broadway show” and says he saw it six times in its original run.

The signature song of Evita is, of course, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.” Trump probably knows the words back to front. So it’s odd, but predictable, that he doesn’t seem to know what they mean, given that he is sending billions of dollars to bail out Argentina’s flailing economy while pushing belt-tightening during a government shutdown back home. In fact, one might be tempted to ask, “Why does Trump only cry for Argentina?”

Far-right Argentine President Javier Milei is a self-described anarcho-capitalist and admirer of the radical laissez-faire policies of the Austrian school of economics. But his attempt to carry out these destructive ideas has plunged Argentina into turmoil. While untrammeled austerity might please international investors, it has provoked fury among ordinary Argentines, which might manifest in the polls in national midterm elections on Sunday. In order to diffuse this anger of Argentine voters, Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have taken extraordinary steps to stabilize the country’s currency, the peso. Tapping the Exchange Stabilization Fund, which is designed for emergencies, Bessent set up a $20 billion credit line for the Argentine government. He is working to secure another $20 billion in loans for Argentina from banks and investment funds.

Beyond that, Trump’s trade deals have turned out to be a boon to Argentine agriculture in a variety of fronts. As The Washington Post reported on Thursday,

Earlier this spring, Trump’s tariffs on China prompted the country to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans. Then he offered a $20 billion bailout to Argentina, whose soybean crop sales to China have replaced those from U.S. farmers. And this week, Trump announced that the United States would buy beef from Argentina to bring down prices for U.S. consumers, opening a rift between him and another bloc of rural supporters: cattle ranchers, whose top industry group on Wednesday disavowed the president as some Republican officials scrambled to talk Trump out of the plan.

The bailout has alienated some of Trump’s supporters and provided an easy target for his foes. Christian Lovell, an Illinois cattle farmer and the senior director of programs at Farm Action, told CNN, “If Trump goes through with what he outlined, I do believe it’s a betrayal of the American rancher. It’s a feeling that you’re selling us out to a foreign competitor.” Trump countered these complaints with a Truth Social post saying that the “Cattle Ranchers, who I love” should be grateful for all he’s done for them.

Things are not much better in private, where GOP lawmakers have reportedly been trying to get Trump to reverse course. One exception to this approach of quiet diplomacy is Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is not famous for her tact. Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s online show on Wednesday, Greene described the Argentina bailout as “one of the grossest things I’ve ever seen.” She added, “I have no idea who is telling our great president, our ‘America first’ president, that this is a good idea. Because, honestly, it’s a punch in the gut to all of our American cattle ranchers, and they are furious and rightfully so…. I don’t know how that’s ‘America First.’”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, although the ideological opposite of Greene, raised a similar objection. Alluding to the Argentine bailout, Sanders asked, “What happened to America First?”

It’s tempting to describe Trump as abandoning America First for Argentina First. But it would be more accurate to say his solicitude toward Milei reveals the true nature of America First, which has less to do with strengthening the United States than with bolstering the power of Trump’s investment-class allies by supporting plutocrat-friendly regimes.