The Quote of the Week

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Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice-elect Chris Taylor takes a picture with constituents after speaking on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Madison, Wis.

Just How Big Could Democrats Win In 2026? Just How Big Could Democrats Win In 2026?

The results from an important race in Wisconsin this week suggest the Republicans could be in very big trouble.

John Nichols

Dolores Huerta, a Lifetime of Leadership

Dolores Huerta, a Lifetime of Leadership Dolores Huerta, a Lifetime of Leadership

April 10, 2026 marks the 96th birthday of the American labor leader and feminist activist.

OppArt / Sylvia Hernández

An explosion lights up the sky following US-Israeli strikes near Azadi Tower close to Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026.

The United States Is Now an Apocalyptic Terror State The United States Is Now an Apocalyptic Terror State

With his genocidal threats against Iran, Trump has shown the world that he is a terrorist—one with a nuclear arsenal.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

Roman Catholic priest and broadcaster Charles Coughlin (1891–1979), circa 1935.

The Pastor With a Fascist Agenda The Pastor With a Fascist Agenda

Early on, The Nation evinced a prescient skepticism toward Father Coughlin’s populism. Turns out we were right to do so.

Richard Kreitner

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to board Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 11, 2026.

How Trump’s Incompetence and Looming Global Catastrophes May Intersect How Trump’s Incompetence and Looming Global Catastrophes May Intersect

The leadership team from hell on a hell of a planet.

Michael T. Klare

Five years after the January 6, 2021, violent insurrection in Washington, DC, seeking to overthrow the election results, members of the activist group Rise and Resist gathered at the steps of the New York Public Library holding signs and banners for a public reading of the new list of impeachable offenses attributed to Donald Trump in his second term and to demand the release of the Epstein files.

We Have 2 Weeks to Stop Trump From Committing New Atrocities We Have 2 Weeks to Stop Trump From Committing New Atrocities

It is up to the American people, and our elected representatives, to use every legal means available—from impeachment to protest.

Elie Mystal