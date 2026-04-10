The Quote of the Week
Meet the Neandertrumps.
Meet the Neandertrumps.
The results from an important race in Wisconsin this week suggest the Republicans could be in very big trouble.
April 10, 2026 marks the 96th birthday of the American labor leader and feminist activist.
With his genocidal threats against Iran, Trump has shown the world that he is a terrorist—one with a nuclear arsenal.
Early on, The Nation evinced a prescient skepticism toward Father Coughlin’s populism. Turns out we were right to do so.
The leadership team from hell on a hell of a planet.
It is up to the American people, and our elected representatives, to use every legal means available—from impeachment to protest.