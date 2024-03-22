The GOP’s Fumbling Hypocrisy on IVF

The GOP’s Fumbling Hypocrisy on IVF

The GOP’s Fumbling Hypocrisy on IVF

Don’t believe Lindsey Graham when he says Republicans are fine with IVF. They are decidedly not, but only a few will admit it.

Joan Walsh
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Just as Republicans across the board have botched their response to the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision striking down abortion rights, so have they stumbled ever since Alabama’s Supreme Court struck down the right to in-vitro fertilization there in February. The somewhat unexpected attack on a process through which an estimated 2.3 percent of American children are conceived has been tricky for the supposedly pro-life party.

I say “somewhat unexpected” because many of us knew their Dobbs victory was going to embolden far-right conservatives to widen their war on reproductive rights to include some forms of contraception as well as fertility treatments like IVF.

GOP leaders in Alabama and in Washington, D.C., have groped for a way to have it both ways, mouthing support for IVF, since it’s incredibly popular with American voters, while resisting legislation that would actually protect the practice.

House Speaker Mike Johnson may have sounded “stupid” talking about the matter earlier this month, but he spoke for many in his party as he tried to defend IVF—but refused judgment on whether the destruction of unused embryos in the practice amounted to murder. “We support the sanctity of life, of course, and we support IVF and full access to it,” he said. Johnson also said there’s no need for Congress to act, as it’s a matter for the states, but if he supports “full access” to IVF, why would he be OK with a state banning it? And if it is murder, as many of his colleagues believe, then why would he be OK with it remaining legal? The speaker has resisted such follow-up questions.

Interestingly, Wednesday saw several developments on the IVF politics front. At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Jamie Heard of Alabama, who has struggled to conceive, talked of her despair after her Birmingham clinic halted IVF treatments. “Our hopes broke, hearing the news of our clinic pausing treatments,” Heard said. “My heart breaks as I hear and read comments such as our health conditions are nature’s way of telling us we shouldn’t have kids.”

But Senator Lindsay Graham insisted that Democrats are using the issue politically. “There is no effort by anybody that I know of in the Republican Party in Washington, D.C., to shut down fertility clinics,” Graham said. “Quite the opposite. We appreciate this as a formal way of bringing life into the world for couples who are having a very difficult time conceiving a child otherwise.”

“Shutting down fertility clinics” is quite the dodge there, since fertility clinics provide other services besides IVF, and indeed, they aren’t shutting down. And maybe Graham is unaware that his colleague, Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, blocked a bill protecting IVF because she claimed it was cover for protecting abortion. (I’m sure he’s aware.)

Meanwhile, on the same day that Democratic Representative Susan Wild was touting her so-called “bipartisan” House bill to protect IVF—indeed, it has two GOP cosponsors, New Yorkers Mike Lawler and Mark Molinaro, both from very purple districts—GOP Representative Matt Rosendale wrote a letter to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough protesting the department’s plan to cover IVF costs for veterans and their families. “IVF is morally dubious and should not be subsidized by the American taxpayer,” Rosendale wrote. “A surplus of embryos will be created which are likely to result in abandoned, or cruelly discarded human life.”

Also on Wednesday, the Republican Study Committee released a federal budget blueprint that got most attention for promising to raise the age of retirement for Social Security and privatize Medicare—President Biden sent its members a thank-you note. But it also declared support for the Life at Conception Act, which would not only practically ban abortion and likely IVF, since it would establish legal protection for embryos at “the moment of fertilization.” (Johnson chaired the conservative group from 2019 to 2021, though he hasn’t weighed in on this plan.)

Susan Wild’s bill has 150 cosponsors, including only two Republicans; 160 House Republicans have already endorsed the RSC’s proposal. Which do you think comes closer to representing Republican consensus? Do the math. The Democratic campaign ads are writing themselves.

Critiquing Republicans who are trying to claim they are both “pro-life and pro-IVF” in the conservative Daily Signal, Heritage Foundation research associate Emma Waters declared, “If we believe that life begins at conception, then any consistent pro-life ethic would apply that to embryos.” At least she’s honest. You can’t say that for Lindsey Graham.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Joan Walsh Joan Walsh, a national affairs correspondent for The Nation, is a coproducer of The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show and the author of What’s the Matter With White People? Finding Our Way in the Next America. Her new book (with Nick Hanauer and Donald Cohen) is Corporate Bullsh*t: Exposing the Lies and Half-Truths That Protect Profit, Power and Wealth In America.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 5:00 am

The GOP’s Fumbling Hypocrisy on IVF

Joan Walsh
Today 5:00 am

The Mama Bears of Montgomery County, Texas

Yasmeen Khan
Today 5:00 am

Don’t Be Fooled by Antony Blinken’s Crocodile Tears

Tariq Kenney-Shawa
Today 5:00 am

The Echoes of Israeli Apartheid in Myanmar

Francis Wade
Yesterday 10:59 am

The War on Gaza Comes With a Label: “Made in the USA”

Priti Gulati Cox and Stan Cox

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith