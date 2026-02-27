This Week

The Children of Dilley

Downfall.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Jesse Jackson, 1983.

Jesse Jackson Reshaped the Democratic Party Jesse Jackson Reshaped the Democratic Party

The candidate may have started as a long-shot contender, but The Nation always took him—and his impact on political history—seriously.

Richard Kreitner

The State of the Game Show

The State of the Game Show The State of the Game Show

In this week’s Elie v. US, our justice correspondent explores how Trump’s State of the Union turned authoritarian violence into a titillating event. Plus Kansas’s vile ban on driv...

Elie Mystal

Cuba’s Oil Crisis

Cuba’s Oil Crisis Cuba’s Oil Crisis

Much of Cuba goes dark as a US oil blockade chokes the island’s energy supply. Major carriers have halted services now that aviation fuel is no longer available at nine internation...

OppArt / Felipe Galindo

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC.

For 108 Minutes, Trump Gave a Tedious Mussolini Impersonation For 108 Minutes, Trump Gave a Tedious Mussolini Impersonation

It was most mendacious State of the Union in US history. It was also the longest.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021.

Clarence Thomas Just Struck Another Blow to Black Power Clarence Thomas Just Struck Another Blow to Black Power

In his majority ruling in a sleeper case about mail delivery, Thomas opened the door to a new way for Republicans to suppress the Black vote.

Elie Mystal

Trump Is in the Epstein Files Over 1 Million Times!

Trump Is in the Epstein Files Over 1 Million Times! Trump Is in the Epstein Files Over 1 Million Times!

They can’t redact deep ties.

OppArt / Tjeerd Royaards