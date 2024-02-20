The Border Bill, Republican Congressmen, and Trump
Securing the border was key to the bill.
They liked that—until they got orders to kill.
They still say “How high?” when he tells them to jump.
They’ve still not applied for asylum from Trump.
A major pundit, unmoored from political reality, suggests Democrats need a brokered convention to replace Biden. Liberals freak out. Stop it!
Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin, and others are urging Michigan Democrats to send a message to the president about Gaza by voting “uncommitted” in the state’s February 27 primary.
Not only is Florida the last bastion of abortion access in the Southeast, it’s a state with the third highest number of electoral votes and a memorable record of swinging president...
The crime family is paying for its real estate sins. Eventually, we hope, Trump will pay for more than that.
His promise to abandon NATO members who fall short of military spending targets puts international stability at risk.
You don’t defeat Trump by rejecting comedy.