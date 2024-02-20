Deadline Poet / The Border Bill, Republican Congressmen, and Trump

A US border patrol agent on patrol near La Joya, Tex., 2013. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

This article appears in the February 2024 issue.

Securing the border was key to the bill.

They liked that—until they got orders to kill.

They still say “How high?” when he tells them to jump.

They’ve still not applied for asylum from Trump.