Deadline Poet / February 20, 2024

The Border Bill, Republican Congressmen, and Trump

Calvin Trillin
A US border patrol agent on patrol near La Joya, Tex., 2013.
A US border patrol agent on patrol near La Joya, Tex., 2013. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

Securing the border was key to the bill.
They liked that—until they got orders to kill.
They still say “How high?” when he tells them to jump.
They’ve still not applied for asylum from Trump.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

More from The Nation

Are Democrats Over That Ezra Klein Piece Yet?

Are Democrats Over That Ezra Klein Piece Yet? Are Democrats Over That Ezra Klein Piece Yet?

A major pundit, unmoored from political reality, suggests Democrats need a brokered convention to replace Biden. Liberals freak out. Stop it!

Joan Walsh

Michigan’s “Uncommitted” Campaign Is Challenging Biden. It Could Also Save Him.

Michigan’s “Uncommitted” Campaign Is Challenging Biden. It Could Also Save Him. Michigan’s “Uncommitted” Campaign Is Challenging Biden. It Could Also Save Him.

Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin, and others are urging Michigan Democrats to send a message to the president about Gaza by voting “uncommitted” in the state’s February 27 primary.

John Nichols

A man in sunglasses carries a sandwich board reading

Will a Florida Ballot Measure to Protect Abortion Shake Up the State’s Politics This November? Will a Florida Ballot Measure to Protect Abortion Shake Up the State’s Politics This November?

Not only is Florida the last bastion of abortion access in the Southeast, it’s a state with the third highest number of electoral votes and a memorable record of swinging president...

Amy Littlefield

Donald Trump in a courtroom looking over his shoulder.

Trump Gets (Almost) the New York Business Death Penalty Trump Gets (Almost) the New York Business Death Penalty

The crime family is paying for its real estate sins. Eventually, we hope, Trump will pay for more than that.

Joan Walsh

Donald Trump with a baseball bat

Donald Trump Threatens to Start a Global Protection Racket Donald Trump Threatens to Start a Global Protection Racket

His promise to abandon NATO members who fall short of military spending targets puts international stability at risk.

Sasha Abramsky

Jon Stewart on the set of The Daily Show.

Jon Stewart Is Not the Enemy Jon Stewart Is Not the Enemy

You don’t defeat Trump by rejecting comedy.

Jeet Heer