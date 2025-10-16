Politics / The Supreme Court Left No Doubt: It Will Gut the Voting Rights Act The ruling, when it comes, will be disastrous for Black voters and for Democrats.

A woman held a US flag outside the Supreme Court as the court weighed the future of the Voting Rights Act on October 15, 2025. (Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in Louisiana v. Callais, a case about whether Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act prevents white people from overrepresenting themselves in Congress. Oral arguments can sometimes sound like the justices are deliberating great and technical points of law, but the outcome in this case was decided long before the lawyers arrived at the courthouse. The six Republican justices are going to declare the Voting Rights Act inert and allow the dilution of Black voting rights through racist gerrymandering. Oral arguments were largely an exercise of the Republicans justifying their racist positions.

At issue were maps for congressional districts in Louisiana. The state has six congressional districts. After the 2020 Census, the state produced a map where five of those districts were majority white. But Louisiana is only 56 percent white, and 31 percent Black. Simple math should tell you that there should be at least two districts in Louisiana that are majority-minority.

That said, if math is not your thing (and it never is for Republicans when the math doesn’t result in their supremacy over others), then the Voting Rights Act and the 15th Amendment should be. Section 2 of the VRA allows the federal courts to intervene when a state discriminates against the voting rights of Black people. Louisiana was sued by the NAACP after the 2020 census, and a court ordered the state to redraw its maps, producing two majority-minority districts.

A group of white plaintiffs in Louisiana then countersued the state over its new, less racist maps, arguing (wait for it) that this application of the VRA violated their constitutional rights. The white litigants were arguing that their overrepresentation in Congress is permissible and that attempts to use the VRA to stop them is the real constitutional violation.

As I explained in my Supreme Court preview, the fact that the court agreed to hear this case at all is an indication of how the Republicans intend to rule. Louisiana v. Callais was first argued in the last term, but the justices could not reach a decision and scheduled a rare reargument for this term. The case is itself a carbon copy of a 2023 case, called Allen v. Milligan, in which the court ruled that Alabama could be forced to draw a second majority-minority district under the Voting Rights Act. The fact that the court was unwilling to apply its own precedent in Milligan to the case in Louisiana tells you that the court does not want to uphold the VRA.

Oral arguments on Wednesday functionally removed all doubt. Chief Justice John Roberts and alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh, the two justices who broke with their normal white supremacist positions and voted to uphold the VRA in Milligan, were both eager to treat the Louisiana case as a completely different thing. Roberts essentially argued that, in Milligan, the state all but conceded that it was in violation of the VRA, and asked the court to do away with it, while in Louisiana, the state argued that it would still be in compliance with the VRA even if it reduced minority representation to one majority-minority district—an argument that, if accepted, would render the VRA functionally meaningless. This is a common peg for Roberts to hang his hat on. As long as litigants aren’t coming to his court openly saying, “I want to do some racism,” Roberts loves to pretend that racism doesn’t exist.

Roberts’s moral obtuseness here isn’t just annoying (though it is that); it’s also a mischaracterization of the VRA. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act does not require discriminatory intent in order to work. To win, plaintiffs literally do not have to prove that a state discriminated against Black people on purpose. Section 2 is concerned only with discriminatory outcomes. So if a state produces a map that discriminates against people trying to vote, that state is in violation of the VRA, even if the state “doesn’t have a racist bone in their body” or has “lots of Black friends” or whatever else it claims.

It’s a point that the liberal justices returned to again and again at oral arguments, which lasted over two and a half hours, but that Roberts seemed to ignore.

The lawyer representing the state of Louisiana—Louisiana Solicitor General J. Benjamin Aguiñaga—argued that Louisiana’s intent was not to discriminate on the basis of race but to discriminate on the basis of party. This argument is also Roberts’s fault. In 2019, in a case called Rucho v Common Cause, Roberts declared political gerrymandering “nonjusticiable,” which has turned out to mean that white state legislatures can discriminate against Black voting rights as much as they want as long as they claim to be discriminating against people who vote for Democrats. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act was supposed to be the last line of defense against that kind of racism-by-another-name, because, again, the VRA is not concerned with intent, just outcomes. But Roberts and the other Republicans seemed poised to ignore that, and give Louisiana a license to discriminate.

Roberts flipping his position from Milligan to Louisiana would be enough to give the racists the win, but the second Republican in the Milligan majority, Kavanaugh, also appears set to abandon his position from just two years ago. Kavanaugh was fixated on what has come to be my least favorite white argument in any hearing about race: Surely racism has been solved by now. He wanted to know when we can declare that Louisiana and all other states have solved their racism problem sufficiently so that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is no longer necessary, and he was disappointed when Janai Nelson, the head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, couldn’t give him a hard-and-fast date for when racism will be solved.