Politics / The Supreme Court Allows Trump Officials to Deport Migrants to “Third Countries” The Supreme Court ruled from its emergency docket that the Trump administration could temporarily send immigrants to third-party countries with which they have no connection.

Migrants from Guatemala are deported to their country with a United States military plane at the Fort Bliss facility in El Paso, Texas, on January 30, 2025. (Christian Torres / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s six conservative judges ruled that, while cases were proceeding in the lower courts, the Trump administration could temporarily resume its rapid deportation of immigrants to third-party countries with which they have no connection. Trump officials immediately announced that they would challenge a lower court’s injunction preventing them from deporting eight men, currently being housed in a converted shipping container on an airbase in Djibouti, to South Sudan, a country that seven of the eight detainees had no links to.

The eight men in Djibouti represent low-hanging fruit for an administration hell-bent on inflicting pain, fear, and the threat of physical and mental harm on immigrants. They are from Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, Mexico, and—one of them—South Sudan. All have been convicted of violent offenses, according to the administration. In other words, they are unlikely to trigger much public sympathy and are, in consequence, perfect lab rats upon whom to test-run a grotesque new expulsion-into-exile policy and executive power theory.

Late last month, the eight men were bundled, with virtually no advance notice, onto transport planes and flown to Djibouti, with an intended final destination of South Sudan. Because a judge in Boston intervened, issuing an injunction against their deportation to South Sudan, they were kept in limbo in Djibouti, where, for the past month, they have been guarded around the clock by a roster of DHS agents.

Now the administration wants to fast-track their deportation to one of the poorest and most violent countries on earth.

There is literally no legitimate reason to deport these men to South Sudan. On a scale of zero to 100, WorldData.com gives the country zero for civil rights and for health, and it awards the country 92 (listed as “catastrophic”) on its corruption index. Indeed, the U4 Anti-Corruption Resource Center lists South Sudan as having a “kleptocratic dynamic” and reports that “it regularly ranks at or near the bottom of international corruption indices. Corruption is systemic across all levels of government and pervades nearly every economic sector, and perpetrators enjoy widespread impunity.”

The average per capita income in South Sudan is $460 per year, and the total GDP of the entire economy is just $3 billion, about one ten-thousandth of the US GDP. Elon Musk could buy the country 150 times over and still come out ahead. More than one in five South Sudanese suffers from HIV/AIDS, and one in 40 has tuberculosis.

The World Health Organization estimates that the life expectancy for a South Sudanese resident is a mere 58 years. After independence from Sudan, in 2011, South Sudan fell into years of civil war; and even though that conflict has now officially ended, the Council on Foreign Relations reports that intercommunal violence is ongoing and that “the country continues to suffer from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.” Because of the prevalence of kidnapping and armed conflict, the State Department has a “do not travel” advisory for South Sudan, listing it as Level 4—its highest warning level—because of the likelihood that travelers will experience extreme violence.