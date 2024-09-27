This Week

Strategy Session

82 shootings.

We need your support

What’s at stake this November is the future of our democracy. Yet Nation readers know the fight for justice, equity, and peace doesn’t stop in November. Change doesn’t happen overnight. We need sustained, fearless journalism to advocate for bold ideas, expose corruption, defend our democracy, secure our bodily rights, promote peace, and protect the environment.

This month, we’re calling on you to give a monthly donation to support The Nation’s independent journalism. If you’ve read this far, I know you value our journalism that speaks truth to power in a way corporate-owned media never can. The most effective way to support The Nation is by becoming a monthly donor; this will provide us with a reliable funding base.

In the coming months, our writers will be working to bring you what you need to know—from John Nichols on the election, Elie Mystal on justice and injustice, Chris Lehmann’s reporting from inside the beltway, Joan Walsh with insightful political analysis, Jeet Heer’s crackling wit, and Amy Littlefield on the front lines of the fight for abortion access. For as little as $10 a month, you can empower our dedicated writers, editors, and fact checkers to report deeply on the most critical issues of our day.

Set up a monthly recurring donation today and join the committed community of readers who make our journalism possible for the long haul. For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth and justice—can you help us thrive for 160 more?

Onwards,
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

JD Vance speaks to a crowd during a rally at the Berks County Fairgrounds on September 21, 2024, in Leesport, Pennsylvania.

Who Says Donald Trump Was a “Failed” President? JD Vance. Who Says Donald Trump Was a “Failed” President? JD Vance.

The Republican vice presidential candidate argued as recently as 2020 that Trump “thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism.”

John Nichols

The Democrats’ Secret Weapon in the Sun Belt States: Unions

The Democrats’ Secret Weapon in the Sun Belt States: Unions The Democrats’ Secret Weapon in the Sun Belt States: Unions

Democratic candidates have organizational advantages in states like Arizona and Nevada that could turn out more voters than polling suggests.

Sasha Abramsky

Vote!

Vote! Vote!

Substantial voter turnout is crucial for a healthy democracy.

OppArt / Sylvia Hernández

New York City Mayor Eric Adams exits Gracie Mansion hours after being indicted on federal charges.

It’s Going to Be Hard for Eric Adams to Swagger His Way Out of This Mess It’s Going to Be Hard for Eric Adams to Swagger His Way Out of This Mess

While the mayor insists he’s innocent, the indictment makes it look like he knew what he was doing when he accepted campaign cash and airline tickets from Turkish nationals.

Elie Mystal

Eric Adams at a press conference on September 26, 2024.

Eric Adams Has Been Indicted. What Now? Eric Adams Has Been Indicted. What Now?

The Southern District has indicted New York City’s mayor. But anyone who claims to be certain of the trajectory of the next six months is lying to you.

Ross Barkan

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) departs from a news conference with House Republican Caucus leadership at the Capitol on September 24, 2024, in Washington, DC.

With Another Government Shutdown Averted, the House Goes on Vacation With Another Government Shutdown Averted, the House Goes on Vacation

A stopgap funding bill passed on Wednesday, in spite of 82 “no” votes from Republicans. Then, Speaker Mike Johnson called a recess.

Chris Lehmann