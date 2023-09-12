Politics / “Stats Bros” Are Sucking the Life Out of Politics In their attempt to serve as objective purveyors of fact and reason, Steve Kornacki, Nate Silver, and other data nerds are misleading the left-liberal electorate.

Steve Kornacki. (Nathan Congleton / Getty Images)

As we stare down another presidential election cycle, I have been reminded of that week in November 2020: Steve Kornacki, awake for several days, was jumping up and down at MSNBC’s infographic board, pointing breathlessly at counties in Nevada and doing mental math as the votes rolled in. His nerdy charisma made him the object of liberal heterosexual lust, and he briefly became “Twitter’s boyfriend.” He seemed, for a moment, like a hero. And it all worked out: Biden won the election by more than 70 electoral votes and four meaningless popular-vote percentage points.

That week plays on a reel like a sentimental movie in the memory of the American liberal: fear, loathing, and relief. But the irony is that while Kornacki was wildly gesticulating at pie charts, it was already over—Biden had won on Election Day. Kornacki in the end, was not predicting anything, but rather telling us a weird story about how vote-counting works in this country.

Rather than a system wherein we learn the result of an election all at once, we have a numbers theater based on which counties in Iowa or Nevada are slowest to report. Don’t get me wrong: I was glued to cable news right through to the call on November 8, but the nervous and hopeful energy was all manufactured. In the United States, these types of election data performances are more histrionics than science. And they go beyond just generating Election Day anxiety; they’re helping to destroy left-liberal politics.

Over the last decade or so, we’ve seen the rise of a media figure I like to call the “stats bro.” Around the 2008 presidential election, Nate Silver, now a best-selling author of books on social statistics, burst into political commentary by using sophisticated algorithmic techniques to crunch polling data and predict elections. Nate Cohn, who heads up the stats section at The New York Times, has established, taken down, reinstated, and endlessly commented on the “needle,” which gives live percentage calculations of candidates’ chances both before and as election results pour in. These men—and they’re always men; usually white, middle-aged, establishment liberals—cut a charming, yet sober, figure in a polarized political landscape.

Stats bros claim to be the foil: “epistemically modest” purveyors of fact and reason. In reality, they conflate data and politics, taking their tools for precise descriptions of the actual world, all the while tending to the neuroses of the liberal electorate. In 2016, Silver’s statistical model gave Trump better chances than other predictors were willing to, grasping that working-class votes across the Midwest would cause a domino effect across the country. This fact is crucial to understanding our political landscape today, but it’s one part, not a whole: Silver’s model told us nothing about why Democrats fumbled the bag on the working class.

Theodor Adorno accused philosophers called “positivists” of the same mistake: They posited a reality and could not distinguish their methodology from the real world. Stats bros need to understand that politics isn’t data; it’s passion, stories, and rhetoric.

When stats bros claim to be “epistemically modest,” they’re articulating a politics we might call the “statistical center”—a voice that promises to provide knowledge backed up by “objective” data to fight increasing misinformation. The promise is well-intended, but it has gone badly wrong.

Silver’s rise to prominence after a series of successful predictions in the 2008 national election has been part of a more general trend toward a statistical method named after the 18th century theologian Thomas Bayes, who included subjective expectations—or “priors”—in probability calculations. Bayes included them in his new mathematics of probability because he saw that humans are not all-knowing, and that imperfection is a part of the world. Bayesian techniques are used widely in our data-heavy era, not only in politics and sports but also in finance and artificial intelligence. The breadth of digital data at our disposal allows statisticians and data scientists to press “refresh” continually, updating our collective priors by producing endless snapshots of markets, politics, and games.

Bayesians tend to think that this refreshing action is what thinking in general is. Silver, who came to politics from baseball statistics, goes a step further, reducing thinking to gambling. In his 2012 book, The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail—but Some Don’t, he claims that “the most practical definition of a Bayesian prior might simply be the odds at which you are willing to place a bet.” I think of this as “casino cognitivism.” Silver exemplifies this metaphor with recommendations for betting on politics, as when he tweeted that “shorting RFK nomination is the freest money on earth.” The stakes of prediction are clear here: They are not meant to foster a healthy political culture, but instead are thought to be accurate enough to put money down on outcomes.