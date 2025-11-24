Politics / StudentNation / Stanford Students Sue Over Trump’s Crackdown on Political Speech Amid the administration’s war on higher education, The Stanford Daily’s lawsuit targets federal statutes that allow deportation and visa revocation based on political speech.

Stanford students and activists outside of the White Memorial Plaza in March 2025. (Tayfun Coskun / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more StudentNation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

In a San Jose courtroom on the morning of November 19, attorneys for The Stanford Daily and two anonymous international students argued that President Donald Trump’s administration has used federal law as a weapon against political dissent.

The lawsuit, filed against Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, asserts that the plaintiffs’ First and Fifth Amendment rights have been fundamentally violated—but that it’s the statutes themselves, not just the administration enforcing them, to blame.

Unlike many First Amendment cases, which focus on harm to a handful of individuals, this suit challenges the underlying laws that allow the government to deport people for political speech. The suit argues that noncitizens lawfully present in the US enjoy the same free‑speech protections as citizens, even when their views are politically unpopular.

The Stanford Daily and coplaintiffs contended that the Trump administration’s use of two statutes to attack free speech and student protesters—particularly pro-Palestinian activists—has chilled the paper’s ability to not only gather news and print opinion but also to keep an archive of past work. The lawsuit was filed by The Stanford Daily, an independent student newspaper, not the university, and 55 college newspapers across the country—from The Tufts Daily to The Northern Light at the University of Alaska–Anchorage—joined an amicus brief in support.

For the plaintiffs, the stakes feel immediate and personal. “[The students] don’t want to be next,” said Conor Fitzpatrick, lead attorney representing the Daily and the student coplaintiffs. “They don’t want to be the next one thrown into the back of a van by masked agents, flown across the country to a holding cell in Louisiana, and be facing deportation.”

Three full cars of Stanford students attended the hearing, joined by reporters from a local community college paper, high school journalists from Palo Alto, and law students from Santa Clara. “We’re seeing immigrant advocates targeted across the board. People are losing immigration benefits for exercising their rights,” said one attendee, John Luke Farah, a Palestinian law student studying immigration law. “I believe in finding sanctuary—and protecting speech is a part of that.”

Amid more than 350 lawsuits filed against the Trump administration during his second term, this is the first major First Amendment case spearheaded by an independent student newspaper. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a First Amendment nonprofit representing the plaintiffs, is pushing for a landmark ruling to invalidate federal laws that allow deportation or visa revocation based on political speech.

The initial hearing took less than 45 minutes—far shorter than students had expected. Judge Noël Wise of the US District Court for the Northern District of California asked questions around standing and procedural posture, asking both sides for additional briefings on how the statutes specifically affect the plaintiffs.

The issue of standing stems from arguments in the government’s brief, which asserts that the plaintiffs have not shown personal harm and therefore lack standing. Assistant US Attorney Kelsey Helland represented the government at the hearing. The court ultimately denied both motions for summary judgment without prejudice.

Judge Wise underscored the stakes, calling the issues at hand “powerful and important.” But she also cautioned that the plaintiffs are effectively asking the court to rule on the statute’s plain language, not merely its application in specific cases, which is “a tough road to hell.” At the hearing, she said it was “not impossible, but I urge you to think carefully about how you frame this case going forward.”