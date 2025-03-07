Politics / How to Save the Democratic Party From Itself The flailing and unpopular party elite needs to be replaced with fighting economic populists.

Democrats protest with signs (“Medicaid,” “Musk”) as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the Capitol building’s House chamber in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

After only seven weeks, Donald Trump’s second go-round as president is already shaping be an even bigger fiasco than his first term, which ignominiously ended in 2020 when the largest electoral coalition in American history tossed him out of the White House. Unfortunately, unlike his first term, the opposition party is currently showing zero skill at harnessing anti-Trump anger to create a disciplined and effective resistance. The combined force of these two dynamics—Trump’s rising unpopularity and the fecklessness of the Democrats—creates the opportunity for a third force in American politics: a grassroots movement that can take over and reshape the Democratic Party in a more populist direction, in the manner that the Republicans were remade by the Tea Party Movement and Donald Trump.

The evidence of Trump’s collapsing political support is all around us: After a fleeting honeymoon period, his approval ratings are sinking and are now net negative, following the trajectory of his first term. Significantly, he is polling low on his handling of the economy, an area where voters had previously given him credit because of the robust job growth they remembered enjoying from 2017 to early 2020. In handling the cost of living crisis, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Trump now has the approval of only 31 percent of voters, and the disapproval of 54 percent.

Trump’s erratic trade policy—which has seen him twice threaten to raise tariffs on America’s biggest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, only to twice back down after the stock market went into a nosedive—is only making the economic news worse. Trying to put a positive spin on continued inflation, Trump’s treasury secretary made the remarkable argument that “access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American Dream.” This might be a politically plausible argument if it were also accompanied by a rapid rise in working-class wages, but otherwise it smacks of political suicide—especially since inflation was one of the major factors that defeated Kamala Harris last fall. Trump himself said the sinking stock market is due to “globalist companies”—another excuse that is unlikely to sooth spooked voters.

Equally in trouble is the other major Trump economic initiative, putting Elon Musk in charge of spending cutbacks via an agency created by executive fiat—the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The courts have been ruling against DOGE’s ability to make unilateral cuts, setting the stage for a constitutional crisis if Trump disobeys the law. More importantly in political terms, Musk and his efforts are exciting a massive public backlash.

Musk is already one of the most unpopular figures in American politics, with only 34 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval in a Washington Post/Ipsos poll. Public anger is especially focused on the potential use of DOGE as a weapon to gut Social Security and Medicare. After a spate of disastrous encounters between voters and GOP lawmakers, the National Republican Congressional Committee is telling its members in Congress to stop holding town halls to avoid having to face their enraged constituents.

While the disarray of the Republicans should delight progressives, the prospect for Democrats is no brighter. Democrats under the leadership of Chuck Schumer in the Senate and Hakeem Jeffries in the House have adopted the strategy advocated by James Carville, a consultant who last won an election in the Bill Clinton era: “roll over and play dead” in order to “allow the Republicans to crumble beneath their own weight and make the American people miss us.”

In theory, Democrats could “play possum” (to use another colorful Carville colloquialism) and just win by default in the midterms as the Donald Trump crashes the economy and alienates America’s traditional allies. But winning by default gives you no clear identity as a party and only reinforces the sense that Democrats are feckless, opportunistic, and weak. In truth, the “strategic retreat” advocated by Carville and presently being carried out by Schumer and Jeffries is leading to the party’s sending out wildly conflicting messages that only confuse voters. In response to Donald Trump’s first address to Congress, Representative Al Green of Texas staged a forceful act of resistance that got him ejected by the House and censured on Thursday. Ten Democrats in the House joined in the censuring, as my colleague Joan Walsh noted with dismay. Conversely, the official response to Trump’s address was given by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, whose weak-tea attempt to win over moderate Republicans by praising Ronald Reagan replicated the failed strategy of Kamala Harris’s centrist campaign.

The upshot of this confused messaging is that the vast majority of voters rightly feel like Democrats are offering no real challenge to Trump. As Politico reports:

Voters still have a sour view of Democrats six weeks after President Donald Trump and Republicans swept into Washington with control of all branches of the federal government, according to a new poll. A plurality of voters—40 percent—said the Democratic Party doesn’t have any strategy whatsoever for responding to Trump, according to the survey by the liberal firm Blueprint that was shared first with POLITICO. Another 24 percent said Democrats have a game plan, but it’s a bad one. A paltry 10 percent said that the party has a solid technique for dealing with Trump. And that’s coming from a Democratic outfit’s survey.

The leadership of the Democratic Party has earned these dismal polling numbers the hard way—through many years of ceaseless work being cowardly, ineffectual, unimaginative, dishonest, and self-serving.

American politics is spiraling rapidly downward, and only a radical intervention can fix the problem. The equation is simple: Trump is failing and becoming more unpopular—but the current Democratic Party leadership is even less popular. Given these two facts the most logical solution is for a third force to emerge, challenge the existing leadership of the Democratic Party, and replace it with a forceful alternative to Trumpism.