This Week / January 9, 2026

Renee Lives!

“I never died,” says she.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Abolish ICE or GTFO

In this week’s Elie v. US, The Nation’s justice correspondent makes the case to get rid of ICE, explores George Conway’s congressional campaign—and shares his New Year’s resolutio...

Elie Mystal

Pretty Please

Graffiti near Union Square, New York City.

OppArt / Anonymous and Peter Kuper

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speak with members of the National Guard during a visit to Union Station on August 20, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Might is right is the philosophy behind the Trump administration’s decision to kidnap Nicolás Maduro.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

Donald Trump wringing hands around mouth during speech

Living (dying?) with Donald Trump.

Tom Engelhardt

Jews for a Free Palestine

Being anti-genocide isn’t antisemitic.

OppArt / Nicole Schulman

Donald Trump surveys the Manhattan skyline in 1987.

The pundits straining to seek coherence in the new interventionist “Donroe doctrine” would do well to look back to Trump’s roots in New York real estate

Elizabeth Spiers