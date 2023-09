Deadline Poet / Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican primary presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wis., on August 23, 2023. (Al Drago / Getty)

This article appears in the September 18/25, 2023 issue.

This Ramaswamy fellow in debate

Is like that kid in school who classmates hate.

No matter what the teacher’s question is,

This kid insists on showing he’s a whiz.

His hand shoots up. And you can feel his plea:

“Oh, please, just call on me, Teach, call on me.”