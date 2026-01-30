This Week

Pretti Legacy

Black carpet.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard enters the Fulton County Election HUB as the FBI takes Fulton County 2020 Election ballots, Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in Union City, Georgia, near Atlanta.

Trump wants to rewrite the 2020 election in order to fix the 2026 and 2028 results.

Jeet Heer

The Deepening Abyss of Racism

Racism perpetuates and entraps societies in persistent cycles of fear, hatred, and inequality.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on January 14, 2026.

The administration claims its whole-milk reversal is about children’s health, but the policy may only serve to advance its political agenda.

Paige Oamek

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY).

For the good of the country, it’s time to cross the aisle.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

NYC Stands With Minnesota

Street demonstration, New York City, January 23, 2026.

OppArt / Gwendolen Cates

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene talks with reporters in the Capitol on April 8, 2025.

Her advocacy for Epstein’s victims is inspiring. But what about the rights of other women?

Naomi Beinart