Politics / Meet Peggy Flanagan, Who Could Become the First Female Native Governor If Tim Walz becomes vice president, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor would become governor and immediately make history.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, is welcomed into the House chambers for the State of the State address on April 19, 2023, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

(Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via Getty Images)

“Jesus,” I said, “what the hell is that?”

About 10 feet behind the crowd, an enormous Darth Vader–clad cosplayer gripping a red lightsaber emerged from over the hill. He wore a black cloak and a metal headdress with LED lights, and he dragged a giant papier-mâché head of a Native American behind him. It was a scene reminiscent of one of those nasty John Wayne westerns but with a sci-fi spin.

Several of the young Natives immediately rushed the costumed man. One 20-something Ojibwe man asked, “What the hell do you think you’re doing?”

“Well, what we’re all here to do,” the cosplayer said. “Ending Indian mascots.”

“It looks like you’re dragging the head of a dead Native!” the guy shouted. “So, stop!”

It was October 2019, and hundreds of Indigenous people and our allies had gathered at US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to protest the then-racist name of the Washington NFL team, the Redskins. Suddenly, to my left, appeared Peggy Flanagan, the Democratic lieutenant governor of Minnesota and an enemy to the dehumanization of Indigenous peoples in the form of Indian mascots.

We approached one another. “Nice to meet you,” she said. “I like your work.”

“I like your work,” I responded and shook her hand. Flanagan, an Ojibwe from the White Earth Nation in northwest Minnesota, was one of the afternoon’s speakers, and it was soon time for her to take the stage. The crowd cheered at the sight of her.

“The term [redskins] comes from the scalps—where people were essentially paid a bounty in cash for the scalps of Native American men, women, and children,” she said at the dais, surrounded by other Ojibwes, Dakotas, and Lakotas.

Fast-forward five years and the name of the Washington NFL team is no more. Meanwhile, Flanagan, who once trained oodles of liberals at Camp Wellstone to run for office (including her boss, Governor Tim Walz) could become the first female Indigenous governor in US history.

Flanagan, who grew up on the west side of Minneapolis in St. Louis Park, graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in American Indian studies and child psychology. In 2015, she was elected to the House of Representatives, where she championed legislation that benefited children, the poor, and people of color. Flanagan paired with her fellow legislators to launch the state’s first POCI (People of Color and Indigenous) Caucus.

And as lieutenant governor, she even advocated changing the state’s flag, which once depicted the image of a white man tilling the soil as a Native American flees on horseback. “It’s literally a Native person being driven off their land,” she said at the time. “It’s horrific.”

Today, the flag displays a star with a light-and-dark-blue background. The new design is supposed to represent the North Star, the abundance of lakes, the land, and the state bird, the loon, according to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

On Wednesday, Flanagan, 44, called me from her car, having just left the state’s annual Farm Fest, a two-day shindig celebrating the state’s farms, farmers, and agribusinesses. I asked her what she thought about the election and about the possibility of becoming the Minnesota governor. She immediately praised the Indigenous leaders, especially women, who worked for decades to pave the way for the next generation. She spoke of Indigenous representation and the old ways that non-Natives are only learning today.

“Dominant culture is just catching on to something we’ve always known, which is that Native women have been leaders since time immemorial,” she told me. “And when we do good work and we deliver, everybody’s lives improve.”