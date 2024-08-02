This Week

Cats.

(Steve Brodner)

Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Andy Beshear visits striking UAW workers on the picket line in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 18, 2023.

Why Shawn Fain and the UAW Are Such Big Fans of Andy Beshear Why Shawn Fain and the UAW Are Such Big Fans of Andy Beshear

When the UAW president asked his members whom Kamala Harris should pick as her running mate, “the top name was Andy Beshear.”

John Nichols

Vice President Kamala Harris smiles at a podium, in front of many people holding signs reading

The Dude Abides—and He Supports Kamala Harris for President The Dude Abides—and He Supports Kamala Harris for President

“White Dudes for Harris” raised $4.5 million for the presumptive Democratic nominee. Why are some people trashing it?

Joan Walsh

Donald Trump sitting on stage at a panel in front of American flag

Donald Trump’s Divide-and-Conquer Scheme for Black America Donald Trump’s Divide-and-Conquer Scheme for Black America

The twisted political agenda behind smearing Kamala Harris as a political and racial chameleon.

Jeet Heer

Josh Shapiro rallies for Kamala Harris in Ambler, PA, on July 29, 2024.

Josh Shapiro Is a Bad VP Pick Any Way You Look at It Josh Shapiro Is a Bad VP Pick Any Way You Look at It

From Gaza to education to corporate welfare, the Pennsylvania governor would drag Kamala Harris in the wrong direction.

Chris Lehmann

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is seen during senate votes in the US Capitol on July 31.

Mark Kelly Wasn’t There for Labor When Labor Needed Him Mark Kelly Wasn’t There for Labor When Labor Needed Him

The senator from Arizona refused to cosponsor labor’s top legislative priority when it mattered. Only when he made the vice-presidential short list did he step up from Arizona.

John Nichols

Courting Disaster

Courting Disaster Courting Disaster

SCOTUS rightwing power grab.

OppArt / R. Sikoryak