Politics / Omar and Tlaib Are Condemned in the US for Saying What Prominent Israelis Are Saying The White House is ripping Squad members for proposing de-escalation and diplomacy to stop the killing of Israelis and Palestinians.

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) enters the US Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Graeme Sloan / Sipa USA via AP)

Rarely in American history has a White House spokesperson so unceremoniously called out members of the president’s own party in the language that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre employed Tuesday. Jean-Pierre was asked to comment on the statements by a handful of progressive Democratic US House members calling for a cease-fire and other urgent steps to end escalating violence that, since Saturday’s horrific assault by Hamas on Israeli communities, and the ensuing horrific Israeli bombing of population centers in Gaza, has left more than 2,200 Israelis and Palestinians dead. She did not hold back.

“We believe they’re wrong. We believe they’re repugnant and we believe they’re disgraceful,” Jean-Pierre said. “Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped, hundreds, hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides.”

Though she did not specifically mention the names of Democratic US Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and several other House members, there was no confusion about the targets of Jean-Pierre’s remarks.

So what sort of “repugnant” things have these House Democrats been saying in the days since Hamas gunmen massacred Israeli civilians at a music festival and kibbutzim, and since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “we are at war” and promised that Israel’s military would strike targets in Gaza with a force “like never before”? What “disgraceful” statements have been made since Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza—blocking access to electricity, food, water, and fuel for an enclave that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday described as “an open-air prison, with millions of people struggling to secure basic necessities”?

On the day before Jean-Pierre spoke, Omar said, “Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and 9 Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended.”

After detailing conditions on the ground in Gaza, Omar, who came to the United States as a refugee from violence in Somalia, told her fellow Americans,

We must learn from the mistakes of our own war on terror—that military action alone rarely addresses the root causes. That peace and justice will not come from the barrel of a gun. And that targeting an entire civilian population will only sow more discord and perpetuate the cycle of violence. The solution to this horror, as ever, is a negotiated peace—with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal rights and security guarantees. Instead of continuing unconditional weapons sales and military aid to Israel, I urge the United States at long last to use its diplomatic might to push for peace.

That wasn’t a welcome opinion in Washington’s official circles this week. Nor was Tlaib’s statement, which bemoaned the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives and added,

The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other.

Former House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) slammed Tlaib, while House Republicans moved to block the Palestinian American representative from displaying the Palestinian flag that’s hung outside her office since the opening of the current Congress. Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) said, “It sickens me” to hear colleagues question unconditional weapons sales to Israel.

And Senator Sanders—though he explicitly criticized “Hamas’ terrorist assault on Israel,” and said the United States had “rightly offered solidarity and support to Israel in responding to Hamas’ attack”— faced sharp criticism from conservative media commentators on Wednesday, after he argued, “The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians.”

In much of the world, however, statements like those that are drawing so much condemnation in the US would not be considered particularly radical. Indeed, if American political and media elites are sincere when they say they are repulsed and sickened by criticisms of Israeli policies, and by measured statements calling for de-escalation strategies, then they would surely be shocked by conversations that have taken place inside Israel since October 7—because a number of high-profile Israelis have been making statements that sound a lot like those coming from Omar, Tlaib, and Sanders.