How Right-Wing Extremists Are Impacting Ohio Politics Groups like "We the People Freedom Ohio" were once considered fringe. But since the Trump era, such organizations have gained an outsize role in the conservative movement.

Proud Boys heckle Black Lives Matter protesters in Columbus, Ohio. (Zach D Roberts / Getty)

On January 6, 2024, the Proud Boys gathered at the Ohio Statehouse to hold a vigil for Ashli Babbitt three years after the failed insurrection at the Capitol Building. “Never forget Ashli Babbit,” they chanted. “Say her name!”

We the People Freedom Ohio, a right-wing group for self-identified “TRUE patriotic Americans” helped promote the event, encouraging its members to wear red, white, and blue and take a “group convoy” to Columbus to honor “Ashli Babbitt and our prison patriots.”

Dawn Moody, the founder of WTPFO, is also the owner of United Freedom Festival & Assembly, an LLC she uses to connect far-right groups throughout the state. This summer, it will hold its second annual festival and “patriot gathering” in central Ohio, with a mission to “To Unite Organization’s With God’s Grace” and “Hold Elected Officials Accountable To Our Constitutions For The Preservations of Our God Given Freedoms,” according to its website.

Groups like WTPFO were once considered fringe. But since the Trump era, such organizations have gained an outsize role in the conservative movement, influencing policy, rhetoric, and strategy as the Republican Party shifts further right.

Over the last few years, these groups have focused on elections once deemed inconsequential: school boards, state central committees, and other local offices. A list of WTPFO’s private Facebook group members—obtained by Ohio Right Watch—shows that several prominent members of the Ohio conservative movement are followers of We the People.

One member, Jonathan Broadbent, serves on the Central Committee of the Geauga County Republican Party. Broadbent is also on the board of “Protect Ohio Children,” an interest group “created to protect children from Comprehensive Sex Education.” Broadbent frequently describes the “precinct strategy” to members of WTPFO, asking them to take control by running for local office—such as county and state central committees—to create “some competition for the old establishment” that he believes is insufficiently conservative.

The precinct strategy—endorsed by former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon—calls on the far right to overtake precinct committee roles and other positions inside the Republican party, with non-Trump-aligned Republicans being targeted as part of the establishment. “Did you know? 52 of Ohio’s 88 counties have elections coming up in March for Central Committee,” Broadbent wrote on WTPFO’s page on November 25. “Go grab your seat at the table.”

Stephanie Stock, a member of WTPFO’s Facebook page, is President of Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom (OAMF) Ohio’s largest anti-vaccine organizations and a candidate for the Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee. Stock has praised right-wing militias, interviewing the President of the Black Swamp Oath Keepers on her group’s YouTube channel, and collaborated with United Freedom Festival and Assembly on social media events.

In 2020, Stock attended a Patriot’s Party at Mulligans, a bar in Canton Ohio, which reportedly featured members of OAMF, WTPFO, Three Percenters, and Proud Boys, describing them as an “army,” who will eventually save Ohio. “Praying for an abundance of faith and courage for the people of Ohio to stand against the tyranny we face!”