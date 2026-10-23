Ramaswamy’s Guide to a Better Vocabulary
Quotes of the Week.
Quotes of the Week.
In this week’s Elie v. U.S, our justice correspondent challenges Democrats' lack of a plan if Trump steals the midterms. Plus: the most racist, and honest, AI add ever.
The president is leaning into the politics of toxic parenting.
High-tech weapons, low-tech intelligence.
It’s been 10 years since he passed away.
The calamitous history of America’s wars of choice.
The Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate has accused his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton, of lying about being raped when she was 12 years old.