Activism / In Purple Hudson Valley District, No Kings Turnout Doubles Brewster’s rally drew more than 4,000 people for a rousing refutation of Donald Trump. Should the district’s GOP House Representative Mike Lawler, up for reelection in November, worry?

Protesters at the No Kings rally in Brewster, New York. (Joan Walsh)

Brewster, NY—I saw no Antifa. I did see AMPHIFA: a woman dressed as a frog waving a flag and a sign proclaiming “Amphibians Against Fascism.” I saw unicorns and more frogs, an older woman riding a blow-up horse, a bunch of kids fascinated by her horse, and a handsome immigrant Superman (a family-practice doctor in Ossining) carrying a sign asking, “Would you deport Superman?” (That’s a hard no, from me.)

Brewster’s No Kings rally Saturday drew more than 4,000 people, bringing almost twice as many protesters to GOP Representative Mike Lawler’s district than its June event in Mount Kisco did. It was the largest rally in Brewster’s history. Nationally, rally co-organizer Indivisible announced that these events drew 7 million people, also twice the June number. I’d say Lawler should be a bit nervous. His is one of three districts in the country that went for Kamala Harris but also sent a Republican to Congress last November. Next November might be tougher.

The June Mount Kisco event featured a carnival; this was a harvest festival. But despite the good turnout, Brewster’s Putnam County is the red patch in the district; it went 56-42 Trump-Harris. That’s why it was important to make a stand here, the rally’s Indivisible co-organizer Alan Levy told me.

“Also, we want to get more people out than our over-60 white protesters,” Levy said the day before, talking about his and my demographic. Truth be told, the majority of rally-goers on Saturday probably looked like me and Alan (let’s remember that many people who aren’t white are afraid of public spaces), but there was an enlivening mix of young families, Latinos of all ages, people of all races, plus adorable babies and dogs.

I got no pictures of the dozens of dogs I pet, because I was petting them. But they altered the demographic significantly.

I’m emphasizing the joy in Brewster because I know that was intentionally built in, and I admire that. I think we have to do more of this in our defiance of Donald Trump. I’ve been to all the major New York rallies, and I got stuck in sidewalk traffic, getting no larger message except that we are all enraged (and slightly claustrophobic). On Saturday, I wanted to go to a protest, and a festival too. And I’m glad I did. I saw face-painting and pumpkin painting and I missed a three-legged race for democracy somewhere on the margins of quaint Wells Park.

But this No Kings rally was not only about joy. Jhefres Reyes of Make the Road Westchester talked with real pain about the local residents who’ve been snatched by ICE. Several towns in Mike Lawler’s district, including Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, are almost half Latino, “and immigrants are scared to leave their houses,” Reyes said. Local businesses are thus struggling, and cutting back their hours. Reyes spoke of two local residents who went to New York’s Federal Plaza to comply with requirements they thought would help them get legal status; both were snatched from their families. Mount Kisco resident Dulio Juarez, a husband and father, has already been sent back to Guatemala, from which he’d fled with his family because of threats and violence.

“Lawler hasn’t ever gone to the detention facility for inspections, or to Federal Plaza,” Reyes complained. “In fact, Lawler’s partnership with ICE is making it easy for them to take over the Hudson Valley.” The cochair of Hispanic Democrats of Westchester, Ximena Marcella, told me on Friday: “It’s terrifying for our community to speak at these rallies.”

Meanwhile, Trump showed that he stewed in our joy and the warmth of our defiance, with a ludicrous Truth Social post that confirmed for all time that he’s full of shit. An AI video cast him as a fighter pilot, too fat for either his jet or his facemask, disgorging diarrhea from the plane’s bowels over the New York City No Kings protest. I kid you not.