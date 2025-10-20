Politics / King Trump’s Deepest Fantasy: Crapping on America The president’s scatological No Kings post expresses the ugly emotion fueling his authoritarian rule. Edit

Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House on September 11, 2025. (Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Saturday, nearly 7 million Americans took to the streets in the largest one-day protest in the nation’s history to oppose Donald Trump’s authoritarianism under the slogan “No Kings!” Despite the absurd Republican smear of protesters as violent extremists, the marches were peaceful, patriotic, and perhaps even too high-minded for their own good. Certainly, the phrase “No Kings” evokes a venerable civic-minded small-r republican heritage that transcends ideological and party lines. At best, anti-Trump passion is merely the opening for a larger process of liberals radicalizing. The clear mainstream appeal of No Kings led right-wing pundits to shift their party line from earlier complaints that the protests were filled with antifa anarchists who “hate America” to mockery that the event was dominated by old, white people and thus lacking in vitality.

Trump himself has had two contrary responses to the No Kings marches. In an interview with Fox recorded on Friday, Trump contested the critique that he’s a would-be monarch, saying, “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king.”

But on Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social a disturbing video, almost certainly created by AI, that indicated he was less inclined to refute the accusation of royal aspirations than to revel in the fantasy of being a sovereign who could degrade his subjects with impunity. The New York Times offered a typically euphemistic description of this “fake video,” writing delicately that it “showed him wearing a crown and flying a jet labeled ‘King Trump’ that dumps brown liquid on protesters.” The newspaper went on, with only slightly more candor, to explain that the video depicted the president “dropping a brown liquid resembling feces onto the heads of protesters, who appeared to be gathered in a city.”

As distasteful as Trump’s video is, it deserves to be talked about without evasion: It’s a fantasy of Trump as a king who drops shit on peacefully protesting citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. In other words, Trump was shit-posting in every sense of the word.

The normal response to such posts is to tut-tut them as breaches of presidential norms and civility. But such prim rejoinders are beside the point. Trump was twice elected president. Whether we like it or not, he is the norm, and mourning for a lost era of politeness has done nothing to stop him.

The normal defense by Trump’s supporters to such vulgarity is to dismiss it as a joke and ask why the president’s critics don’t have a sense of humor. But this MAGA apologia is no more convincing than liberal opprobrium.

Trump’s jokes are rarely funny—and they always tell us something about him. As we’ve been taught by Sigmund Freud and Gershon Legman (the great exegetist of dirty limericks), jokes are rarely innocent. Comedy has a latent as well as a blatant meaning, and clowning is a way of giving public vent to—as well as legitimizing—emotions (often anxiety and anger) that are socially unacceptable. Following this line of thought, the philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre cogently noted in his Anti-Semite and Jew (1944) that Nazis often used absurdly over-the-top expressions of anti-Jewish hatred—ideas that seemed so fantastical they elicited nervous laughter—to make antisemitism palatable.