Politics / Nikki Haley Missed Her Best Chance to Take on Trump Haley had an opportunity to unite New Hampshire voters against Trump’s racism. Instead, she ducked.

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Franklin, N.H., on January 22, 2024. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

There was an argument to be made for voting for Nikki Haley in today’s New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. Unfortunately, Haley refused to make it.

In fact, the former United Nations ambassador has actively undermined the best case she could make to the independent voters she desperately needs to choose Republican primary ballots and vote for her.

Here’s the argument: By closing his New Hampshire campaign with overtly racist and xenophobic jabs at Haley, Republican front-runner Donald Trump is, once again, making the Grand Old Party the prime vehicle for his crudely divisive approach to politics. Trump needs to be rebuked, not just by responsible conservatives within the party—whose number seems to get smaller by the day—but also by independents who frequently participate in Republican primaries and vote Republican in general elections. There’s never been a better time to call out Trump’s ongoing crusade to turn the GOP into a vile cult of personality that invariably defaults toward racism. And there’s no better place to do it than New Hampshire, a state where a large block of independents can—and often does—influence the results of Republican primaries.

John McCain, the master of New Hampshire primary campaigning, recognized the importance of appealing to independents who were ill at ease with the general direction of the Republican Party—and he exploited it.

Like Haley, McCain ran for the presidency as a traditional conservative against Republicans who were running further to the right, especially on social issues. Well aware that he wouldn’t win New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primaries by trying to outdo the extremists, McCain crafted appeals that were designed to get thoughtful independents to rally behind him.

McCain’s message to those independents—many of whom disagreed with parts of his platform—was that they could intervene in a fight for the soul of the Republican Party and turn things in a direction that might moderate not just the party’s internal discourse but also the broader national debate.

Haley could have done the same thing this year, especially in the closing stages of the campaign, as Trump veered toward increasingly offensive appeals in his scorched-earth effort to defeat his last serious rival for the nomination.

As the New Hampshire contest narrowed into a fight between the former president and his former United Nations ambassador, The New York Times reported: