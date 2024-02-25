Nikki Haley Just Won’t Quit Despite losing her home state’s primary in a huge way, she’s soldiering on. What will that mean for November?

Former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at her election night watch party in Charleston on February 24, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson / AFP vit Getty Images)

At this point, I’m not sure whether I should admire Nikki Haley or worry about her.

If you squint, you could claim she lost South Carolina to Donald Trump by only 20 points. (OK, I think it’s technically 22, but we don’t have final numbers yet— so let’s say 20.)

She hadn’t expected to lose. In late January, after she lost to Trump by 11 points in New Hampshire, she predicted she’d do better in her home state, even though South Carolina, in the heart of the old Confederacy, is still one of the Trumpiest and most racist states in the nation.

After her drubbing on Saturday—and we have to call it that, even if we say it was only 20 points—by the awful, but apparently unbeatable, Trump, Haley said she’d soldier on, at least through the Super Tuesday states.

“I know 40 percent is not 50 percent,” she acknowledged. Nevertheless, she persevered: “There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative. I’m a woman of my word,” she said at an event in Charleston after the results came in. “They have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate. And I have a duty to give them that choice,” she said.

“That is really something, this was a little sooner than we anticipated. It was an even bigger win than we anticipated,” Trump rambled in his victory speech. Then, when Trump introduced the state’s senior Senator, Lindsey Graham—who has bowed lower to Trump than any politician I can think of—the crowd began to boo. Those folks are bloodthirsty.

It’s been a strange weekend for the GOP. Nazis mingled openly at CPAC. Trump gave an abysmal speech to Black conservatives in South Carolina Friday night, comparing himself to Black Americans. “I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” he said. “I’m being indicted for you, the Black population.” (He also said the $400 gold-painted sneakers he recently released would appeal to “inner city” Black people.)