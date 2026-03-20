Donald Trump Throws Another Big Tariff Tanty

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U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Late Sunday night, Donald Trump took to social media to go on an epic rant against the Supreme Court. Apparently, he’s still angry over the tariff decision. “The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.”

After taking a detour to praise the dissenting justices, and once again acting like their dissent gave him the authority to do what the majority said he could not do, he got to his point (to the extent Trump ever has a point beyond “I’m a big strong man but everybody is mean to me”). He wrote:

The Democrats on the Court always “stick together,” no matter how strong a case is put before them — There is rarely even a minor “waver.” But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how “honest,” “independent,” and “legitimate” they are.

This narrative, that Democratic justices vote as a block but Republican justices don’t, is one that makes Republicans very happy. Trump doesn’t get it. He doesn’t get that he’s accidentally praising the Republican justices, because in his mind loyalty to the king is all that matters and an independent judiciary frustrates that project. But for other Republicans, including the ones running mainstream media these days, this narrative is their catnip. They want you to think that Republicans are independent arbiters, while Democrats are just Democrats.

Chief Justice John Roberts, speaking on Tuesday, didn’t directly mention Trump’s comments, but he certainly responded to them. Roberts warned that personal attacks on judges are dangerous, but then reaffirmed Trump’s claim, in a way, by saying that judges are not bound by any president’s agenda and do not “carry forward the views of the people that appointed us.”

The thing is, both Trump and Roberts are wrong. I’ve explained this before, but the key thing to understand is that since Republicans hold a supermajority on the Supreme Court, the only thing the court is ever fighting about is the Republican interpretation of the law. The only thing ever in play is how best to achieve the Republican political agenda. Democrats on the court do not even have the votes to get a case heard by the Supreme Court without Republican support. It takes four votes for the Supreme Court to “grant certiorari” and agree to hear a case. That means that literally every case argued in front of the court since Ruth Bader Ginsburg died has gotten there because Republicans wanted it there. Every question presented has been a question the Republicans wanted to answer, and every argument has been made with the intention of getting at least a couple of Republicans to go along.

Of course, in that kind of unbalanced situation, it’s likely that the Democrats on the court will end up on the same side in most cases. There is a huge difference between the legal postures of, say, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson—but when the question is always “Is Donald Trump a kaiju empowered by star gods sent to stomp the administrative state and murder fishermen?,” nobody is going to get to observe those differences.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, every Trump-related case is going to revolve around the hair’s breadth of difference between Roberts’s theory of executive power for (Republican) presidents and Samuel Alito’s theory of executive power for (Republican) presidents.

Essentially, you have Republicans arguing among themselves over whether they should use a Bushmaster or a Remington to go hunting, while Democrats are saying, “OMG, don’t shoot Bambi’s mom!”

If the Supreme Court ever gets back to applying the law instead of shoving the Republican agenda down our throats, you’ll see a lot more legal disagreements among the Democrats.

The Bad and the Ugly