Miller Time

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? Polls Say “Yes.” Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? Polls Say “Yes.”

The vice president’s numbers keep rising. One new survey puts her ahead of the Republican—and in a better position to beat him than Joe Biden.

John Nichols

Joe Biden speaks at an event launching the Ukraine Compact at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024, in Washington, DC.

Why Aren’t We Talking About the Great News on the Economy and Crime? Why Aren’t We Talking About the Great News on the Economy and Crime?

The Democrats have a winning election message—but do they have the right messenger?

Jeet Heer

Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters hold placards and Palestinian flags as they gather in front of the Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London, on April 17, 2024.

Muslim Voters Are Sending a Message Muslim Voters Are Sending a Message

With the US election looming on the horizon, Muslim communities in the UK cast their ballots in a way that put Gaza at the forefront.

Hasan Ali

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024.

Biden’s “Big Boy Press Conference” Went Fine, but It Won’t Quiet Doubters Biden’s “Big Boy Press Conference” Went Fine, but It Won’t Quiet Doubters

The president started with a flub but ended strong. It may not matter.

Joan Walsh

Donald Trump in 2016

Don’t Believe Trump When He Claims He’s Not Racist Don’t Believe Trump When He Claims He’s Not Racist

Trump does not deserve a single Black or Hispanic vote. Nada. None.

Clarence Lusane

President Joe Biden stumbles while walking on stage

The Democrats Are Slow-Walking Into Fascism The Democrats Are Slow-Walking Into Fascism

Is doubling down on a candidate who is almost certainly going to lose really the best the left can do?

Van Gosse