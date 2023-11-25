Mike Pence Ends His Presidential Campaign
He wouldn’t validate a Trumpist coup.
His status as an enemy was cinched.
In cults, disloyalty’s the mortal sin.
He’s lucky he avoided being lynched.
Calvin Trillin
Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”
