Deadline Poet / April 9, 2024

MAGA Talk

Calvin Trillin
Early embryos two days after co-injection with a gene-correcting enzyme. (OHSU)

The MAGAs have surprising views,
Which they put forth a lot:
An embryo’s a person, but
An immigrant is not.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

