Politics / Linda McMahon’s Only Qualification as Education Secretary Is a History of Spreading Hate Even in Trump’s cabinet of hucksters, reality-show stars, and drunk white nationalists, Linda McMahon is a bizarre choice for education secretary.

Linda McMahon, now Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, poses for a portrait when she was president and CEO of the World Wrestling Federation, on December 12, 1999.

(Jean-Christian Bourcart / Liaison via Getty Images))

The first Major League Baseball player to break the color line was Jack Roosevelt Robinson in 1947. The first Black man, in the restricted, country club world of golf, to play in the Masters was Lee Elder in 1975.

The first Black man’s win of the World Wrestling Federation championship was in 1997, when the biracial charisma-machine Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took the belt. It would not happen again for another Black wrestler until 2019, when the title adorned the waist of Kofi Kingston. The longtime fan favorite was then squashed in eight seconds by German American Übermensch Brock Lesnar and never got a rematch. This backstage decision was widely perceived as humiliating to Kingston and a slap in the face to fans and Black wrestlers who were literally crying with joy when Kofi was crowned

In the world of sports entertainment, where outcomes are scripted, the most common role for Black wrestlers had always been minstrelsy: Ugandan headhunters, “voodoo practitioners” holding human skulls, and a Black woman named Sapphire. (The “Sapphire caricature” is a minstrel trope from the early 20th century, so none of this was subtle.)

Much ink has been spilled about the history of WWE’s rank racism, sexism, homophobia, and ableism. In these analyses, the blame for their constant commodified mockery of marginalized groups has been put upon the shoulders of “the Boss”: the alleged sex-trafficker, rapist, and friend of Donald Trump Vince McMahon. (The racism at WWE also was never just in front of the cameras. According to a recent lawsuit, it flourished behind the scenes as well.)

But Vince McMahon conveniently obscures the role of the company’s former longtime CEO who operated largely—if not always—off-camera, Linda McMahon. Every bit of racist bile spewed by this company had her stamp of approval. She also held the alleged job of covering up the numerous allegations of gender violence levied against her husband. (Federal prosecutors quietly dropped the charges against Vince on February 14, which I’m sure was done in the interests of justice and had nothing to do with Trump’s seizure of the Justice Department.)

Today, Linda McMahon is, of course, Trump’s nominee for education secretary of the United States. Even in this cabinet of hucksters, reality-show stars, and drunk white nationalists, it’s a bizarre choice. Not only does she know nearly nothing about basic education policy, as seen in her confirmation hearing, she has been sued for covering up the sexual abuse of a child at WWE. I know it’s a cliché, but imagine the Qanon riot if a Democratic nominee for education secretary (of all jobs!) was stained with such a charge.

At least Trump’s last education secretary, the odious Betsy DeVos, had a history of trying to destroy public education. In other words, she was well-versed in this world, even if it was only to eradicate it. So what possibly are McMahon’s qualifications? Perhaps it is her alleged experience covering up sexual assault, something that could come in handy for this administration. But her apparent comfort in a culture that abuses women and children is not why she holds this position. It’s also more than just her plans to follow Trump’s orders and, in her words, “wholeheartedly” support the dismantling of the Department of Education—thereby cutting critical resources to underserved students. It’s even more than her willingness to execute a cornerstone of Trumpism and make life hell for trans kids in their schools. The White House could have found any Heritage Foundation nepo baby to do that.

So why Linda McMahon? It seems that there are two kinds of Musk/Trump cabinet members: There are the dignity-free quislings happy to humiliate themselves for a taste of power (see Marco Rubio). Then there are the true believers who share the Musk/Trump fascist perspective of the world: all power to mediocre rich white men willing to strip-mine this country, and the only role for the “others,” no matter how accomplished, must be as minstrels. And these “others” must accept this with a smile if they want so much as an audience with the Orange King. (Just ask “our Tiger.”)