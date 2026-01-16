This Week

Kristallnacht in Minnesota

Tipping point USA.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Demonstrators protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota,

It’s Official: The People, Not the Politicians, Are Leading It’s Official: The People, Not the Politicians, Are Leading

In this week’s Elie V. US, our justice correspondent explores the fecklessness of the Democratic Party, MAGA racism, and fighting despite unwinnable odds.

Elie Mystal

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to board Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 11, 2026.

The Week of Colonial Fever Dreams From a Sundowning Fascist The Week of Colonial Fever Dreams From a Sundowning Fascist

The news was a firehose of stories of authoritarian behavior. We can’t let ourselves drown.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

Self-Appointed King of Venezuela

Self-Appointed King of Venezuela Self-Appointed King of Venezuela

The United States attacks Venezuela and captures President Maduro. Trump claims that the US will “run” the country for oil interests.

OppArt / Felipe Galindo

Why the “Abundance” and “Stuck” Crowd Are Off the Mark

Why the “Abundance” and “Stuck” Crowd Are Off the Mark Why the “Abundance” and “Stuck” Crowd Are Off the Mark

Don’t blame the housing crisis on local NIMBYism and too many regulations.

Roberta Brandes Gratz

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, flanked by masked agents, at the perimeter of the site where Renee Good was shot to death.

Democrats Need to Shut Down the Government to Defund ICE Terror Democrats Need to Shut Down the Government to Defund ICE Terror

With another deadline looming at the end of the month, party leaders must use the power they have to begin dismantling Trump’s police state.

David Faris

Times Square

Times Square Times Square

January 3, 2026.

OppArt / Steve Brodner