Politics / The Return of Right-Wing Anti-Zionism—and Antisemitism For reasons both good and bad, Israel is dividing the Republican Party.

The Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts speaks at the National Conservative Convention in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. (Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Israel’s merciless slaughter of Palestinian civilians, which dates back decades but intensified after the Hamas attack of October 7, is remaking American politics on both the left and the right. As Kamala Harris acknowledges in her recent memoir, 107 Days, Joe Biden’s lack of empathy for Palestinians helped shatter the Democratic Party and was a constant anchor dragging down her campaign against Donald Trump. Even now, although more Democratic politicians are catching up with public opinion by criticizing Israel and eschewing AIPAC funding, left-of-center political leaders remain polarized. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer reportedly sees support for Israel as so core to his personal and political mission that he pointedly refused to endorse—or, by all available evidence, even vote for—New York City’s Democratic Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani due to Mamdani’s criticism of Israel.

The internecine fights on the left are mirrored by internal wrangling on the right, but with one crucial difference. Whereas the common labeling of leftist anti-Zionists as antisemites is usually a spurious accusation made to deflect from legitimate criticism of Israeli human rights abuses and war crimes, there is, in fact, a long history of anti-Zionism and antisemitism being linked on the right. There’s also a long history of conservatives who criticize Israel for perfectly legitimate, non-bigoted reasons—but these days, it’s the antisemitic wing of conservatism that seems to be in the ascendant.

The Heritage Foundation, the once-storied conservative think tank that spearheaded Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, is now an epicenter for the right’s internal battle over Israel. On October 27, Tucker Carlson, who has long-standing ties with Heritage, conducted a lengthy and respectful interview with Nick Fuentes, an overt antisemite and Holocaust denier who opposes America’s alliance with Israel on both anti-Jewish and nationalist grounds. Three days later, Heritage president Kevin Roberts released a video affirming that Carlson would “always be a close friend” of the think tank, that his critics were part of a “globalist class,” and that “conservatives should feel no obligation to reflexively support any foreign government.” That last statement may seem uncontroversial, but in the context of Roberts’s other comments, and his defense of Carlson’s flirtation with virulent antisemitism, it rang alarm bells.

Roberts’ video led to civil war inside Heritage, with powerful donors threatening to withdraw funding. Roberts reassigned staffers involved in the production of the video, one of whom, Ryan Neuhaus, subsequently resigned. Roberts also repeatedly apologized for the video, though he blamed its language on a staffer.

On Wednesday, Roberts presided over a contentious staff meeting (described by some as a “struggle session”) where there was a visible divide between younger, more anti-Israel staffers and older, more traditionally Zionist management. Some of these divides are along religious lines. There is a strong strain of Christian Zionism among Protestants (including mainstream evangelicals, but especially dispensationalists, who believe that the existence of a Jewish state is a necessary precondition for an apocalyptic world war and the return of Christ). But the tradition of Christian Zionism has few adherents among Catholic and Orthodox Christians, who tend to have an outsize role in intellectual organizations such as Heritage.

In the Heritage meeting, one young female staffer articulated this divide, saying:

“I condemn Nick Fuentes’s hateful rhetoric. That being said, I would like to point out that some of the most vocal people against Tucker Carlson have been calling him an antisemite since he started to hold more anti-interventionalist views. A handful of young colleagues and I had no issue with the points you made in the original video. I don’t think that was the right moment to have such an important conversation regarding US-Israel relationships, because now we fear that the concerns we have won’t be addressed. Gen Z has an increased unfavorable view of Israel, and it’s not because millions of Americans are antisemitic. It’s because we are Catholic and Orthodox and believe that Christian Zionism is a modern heresy. We believe it does go against church doctrine and the teachings of the early church fathers to use Christianity as a defense for a secular nation. In Christ, there is neither Jew nor Gentile, and there is no salvation outside of Christ. As a young person, many of us are generally tired of foreign entanglements, while our problems in this country worsen.”

This statement clarifies the difference between left-wing and right-wing opposition to the US/Israel alliance. The staffer’s opposition stems not from concern for Palestinian rights but rather from nationalism (the US should look after its own interests) and religion (Christian Zionism is a “heresy”). The religious divide was also apparent in a comment by Evan Myers, adviser to the President’s Office at Heritage, who noted that the think tank’s National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism was “demanding Heritage host Shabbat Dinners with Heritage interns and junior staff.” According to Myers, “the faith of many Christians at Heritage, myself included, would prevent us from attending these dinners.”

The civil war inside Heritage has deep roots, going back to the birth of the modern American conservative movement during the New Deal era in the 1930s. The first cohort of anti–New Deal activists (often labeled the Old Right) was led by figures—notably H.L. Mencken, Albert Jay Nock, and Charles Lindbergh—who never hesitated to express their antisemitism. With the outbreak of war in Europe in 1939, these three Old Right stalwarts also became prominent leaders of the anti-interventionist movement. This movement was wider than the Old Right and included many conservatives, liberals, and socialists who were free of antisemitism (notably, the pacifist socialist leader Norman Thomas). But the Old Right contingent of anti-interventionists was decidedly motivated by an antipathy toward Jews, a belief that communism was a more serious threat than Nazism, and, in some cases (as with Lindbergh), admiration for fascism as a political model. In 1941, Lindbergh infamously blamed American Jews for trying to drag the country into war, permanently tarnishing his American-hero status.

After the defeat of Nazism, Old Right impulses persisted as a general suspicion of international organizations. As the historian David Austin Walsh notes in his 2024 book Taking Back America, the leader of the postwar far right (notably, the businessman Merwin K. Hart) became muted in their antisemitism but still believed in “limiting Jewish immigration to the United States” and advocated “anti-Zionism and opposition to the U.S. recognition of Israel. This was not rooted in any particular concern for the Arab population of Palestine but rather fear that the international Judeo-Bolshevik-Zionist conspiracy would embroil America in a war, weakening the U.S. and allowing for the victory of international Jewish communism.” The fact that the Soviet Union supported Zionism further entrenched anti-Zionism on the anti-communist right.

Jennifer Mittelstadt, a historian at Rutgers who is working on a study of right-wing anti-internationalists, noted in an e-mail to me that there is a “deep strain of anti-Zionism among those grassroots right-wing anti-internationalists.… It directly informs their negative views of both the creation of the state of Israel and of the United Nations in the 1940s. Their anti-Zionism is sometimes accompanied by an expressed sympathy for Palestinians (and ‘Arabs’ as they would say) in general. And it is almost invariably accompanied by antisemitism as well.”