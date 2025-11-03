Politics / Nick Fuentes Is the GOP’s Latest Frankenstein Monster The extremist podcaster’s rise and rise is a sign that racists and antisemites are tired of being the junior partners in the Republican coalition.

Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson sit down for a friendly chat. (YouTube)

If you are in the mood for post-Halloween goosebumps, you could watch Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, the latest cinematic adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 gothic novel. Alternatively, you could read up on the latest infighting over bigotry in the Republican Party.

The effect of the two experiences is remarkably similar. Shelley had originally written the book as a lark while vacationing in Geneva with her husband, Percy Bysshe Shelley, and some friends (including Lord Byron). The group loved literary competitions, one of which led Percy Shelley to compose a timeless poem, “Ozymandias,” in 10 minutes. Not to be outdone, Mary Shelley, prompted by a competition to craft the best horror story, created her equally undying masterpiece.

Shelley was only 18 when she started writing her tale of Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist who defies the laws of nature by stitching together dismembered parts of corpses to create new life. The work’s immortality lies in the perennial truth at its heart: The modern world has had many Victor Frankensteins who have unleashed monsters they could not control.

That brings me to the GOP in 2025. The party is grappling with its own Frankenstein monster, in the form of 27-year-old podcaster Nick Fuentes.

To say Fuentes is a bigot would be an understatement. He’s a Holocaust denier, a proud antisemite, and an avowed white nationalist. He is also someone with a massive following on the right. Indeed, in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Fuentes might well be the most popular influencer among young right-wing Americans. Fuentes’s fans, known as “Groypers,” are a loud presence in Republican circles, helping push groups such as Kirk’s Turning Points USA to become more overtly white nationalist.

Last Monday, Tucker Carlson, himself someone who has long flirted with white supremacists, interviewed Fuentes on his online show. It reached an enormous audience, with at least 15 million views on X and nearly 5 million views on YouTube.

The Carlson interview caused a firestorm on the right. While it was criticized by figures such as Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, there was a much more equivocal response by Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, perhaps the preeminent GOP think tank and the progenitor of the Project 2025 agenda which has guided the Trump administration. As The New York Times notes, Roberts “defended Mr. Carlson in a video statement, saying that his critics were ‘sowing division’ and that he would ‘always be a close friend’ to the conservative think tank.” Roberts also attacked the “globalist class” and “venomous coalition” which he claimed were serving “someone else’s agenda.” In the context of the debate over Fuentes, these words are clearly laced with antisemitic innuendo. (Roberts later reassigned some Heritage staffers in the wake of a backlash to his comments.)

Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Domenic Green both expressed anxiety about the mainstreaming of bigotry and tried to minimize the issue. According to Green, “The right has a racism problem. This doesn’t mean that the Trump voter coalition is full of racists. Rather, the racism is concentrated in a faction of MAGA’s online leadership.”

Green’s argument amounts to claiming that right-wing racists are a few bad apples ruining an otherwise healthy movement. This is demonstrably false.

As it happens, Fuentes offered a more accurate and perceptive account of the relationship between the mainstream right and white nationalism in his interview with Carlson. Fuentes revealed that as a teenager he was a big fan of the right-wing radio host and Fox News mainstay Mark Levin. Fuentes added,