Politics / August 20, 2024

Keith Ellison Knows Peace in Gaza Is Possible, and He Wants Democrats to Talk About Achieving It

The Minnesota attorney general will use his speech at the DNC to call for a deeper dialogue around Palestine.

John Nichols
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison attends a news conference at the US Capitol on July 12, 2023.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison attends a news conference at the US Capitol on July 12, 2023.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

The Democratic National Convention has surely, and often frustratingly, wrestled with the question of how to open up an honest debate about the most contentious issue facing the party in 2024: American support for the Israeli assault on Gaza.

But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison believes the party can and should entertain a more robust discourse about Gaza. So on Wednesday night, as part of his scheduled address to the convention on his work as one of the highest-profile attorneys general in America, Ellison will encourage a deeper dialogue about ending the Israeli onslaught that has led to the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians, and about taking the steps that are needed to achieve peace and justice in the Middle East.

“I just think that anybody who is an elected official today needs to create space for a conversation—because this is an existing catastrophic situation and we can’t ignore it,” Ellison, who in 2006 was the first Muslim elected to Congress and who has visited Israel and Palestine more than a dozen times, told The Nation. “It is important for the health of our democracy, and for our Democratic Party to talk about what’s happening in Gaza.”

Supporters of a shift in US poliy have encouraged an expansion of the convention speaking list so that witnesses to the nightmare in Gaza—such as Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatrician who has worked in the enclave, and who has recounted horrific details of the death and destruction there—can bring their message to the Democratic Party and the country.

Ellison, a former deputy chair of the DNC, knows that top Democrats are divided over President Joe Biden’s embrace of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even as an Economist/YouGov poll from May shows that 81 percent of Democrats back a ceasefire. He knows they also disagree about broader US policies regarding the region, and about whether the party’s new presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, should take a bolder stance in favor of Middle East peace. And Ellison is experienced enough, as a former state legislator and member of Congress, and as a two-term statewide official, to recognize that parties do not always relish airing their differences.

But some issues are too important to be ignored. “A ‘party’ implies a multiple set of views,” the Minnesotan says. “Democrats have disagreements, and they can discuss those disagreements. That’s healthy. That’s necessary. The Republicans don’t remotely consider a debate on these issues. I want Democrats to have that debate, that discussion.”

Current Issue

Cover of August 2024 Issue
August 2024 Issue

As thousands have marched in the streets of Chicago in support of an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza—which accelerated after the October 7 attack by Hamas—Ellison and other Democratic advocates for Middle East peace have sought to expand the debate inside the convention.

On Monday, Ellison joined ceasefire supporters at an event where several hundred delegates and allies who identify as “Democrats for Palestinian Rights” heard a panel discussion that was described as the first such event to be officially scheduled as part of a Democratic National Convention. “[The panel] is not the prize. The prize is a change in policy,” said one of the panelists, Arab American Institute president James Zogby. “But,” added Zogby, a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee’s executive committee who has advised numerous Democratic presidents and presidential candidates, “what is historic here is we are having an officially sanctioned panel to talk about it.”

Many of those who participated in the discussion—which took place inside McCormick Place, a huge hall where the party is holding many of its convention-related events—were active with the Uncommitted Movement, which won more than 700,000 votes in Democratic primaries this year and sent three dozen delegates to Chicago.

The officially recognized Uncommitted delegates are outspoken advocates for a ceasefire and an arms embargo against Israel. But their numbers do not reflect the full measure of support within the convention hall for a fundamental shift in US policy. Indeed, on Monday night, when Biden addressed the convention, a small pro-ceasefire demonstration was seen in the stands.

Roughly 200 delegates have indicated their support for a petition that asks Harris—who will accept the party’s nomination on Thursday—to endorse an arms embargo against Israel. Doing so would go far beyond the language of the platform that delegates adopted Monday night, which proposed no significant deviation from current policy.

A coalition of “ceasefire delegates”—which includes both uncommitted delegates and a significant number of Harris backers—will continue to push for this convention’s nominee to make a clear break with the stance of Biden and past Democratic presidents.

They are making that case for moral reasons, but also for practical political purposes. Since taking over from Biden as the party’s candidate, Harris has repeatedly expressed support for ongoing negotiations to achieve a ceasefire—saying, “We’ve got to get a ceasefire and we’ve got to get these [Israeli] hostages out…”

On Monday night, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told the convention crowd, as part of an enthusiastic pro-Harris speech, “She is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bring hostages home.” In his speech, President Biden also referenced ceasefire negotiations—“I wrote a peace treaty for Gaza”—and even made a brief reference to Monday’s demonstrations: “Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”

But the delegates who identify as “Democrats for Palestinian Rights” want a more concrete statement from Harris.

“We need Vice President Harris to tell us how she would act differently,” says Abbas Alawieh, an uncommitted delegate from Dearborn, Michigan, where the city’s large Arab American population gave an initial boost to the movement. In a statement released Monday, Alawieh and Layla Elabed, the cofounders of the Uncommitted Movement, thanked the DNC for working with them to organize the panel discussion on Gaza. But they added, “Our focus remains on policy change. Vice President Harris has an opportunity to unite the party against Trump this week by turning the page toward a human rights policy that saves lives and helps us reengage with voters for whom Gaza is a top issue. We will keep pushing for our party’s leadership to break away from its current financing of Israel’s horrific assault on Gaza and military rule over Palestinians.”

For his part, Ellison is an enthusiastic supporter of Harris and the party’s vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with whom he has worked closely.

But Ellison adds, “I am a strong believer in [a] ceasefire. I’ve been to Gaza at least three times since 2009. I have been calling for ending this blockade of Gaza for over a decade.”

Through it all, Ellison has maintained a faith that peace is possible.

“I reject the idea that Israelis and Palestinians cannot live in that place together. They can,” he says. “I remember growing up and hearing—it seemed like every single day—about bombs going off in Belfast, in Northern Ireland. Then people finally said, ‘This has to stop!’ And it has stopped. So, yes, peace is possible. And we need to talk about how to achieve it.”

Note: This piece initially said Ellison would be speaking on Tuesday. He will be speaking on Wednesday. The piece has been updated to reflect this.

Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

John Nichols

John Nichols is a national affairs correspondent for The Nation. He has written, cowritten, or edited over a dozen books on topics ranging from histories of American socialism and the Democratic Party to analyses of US and global media systems. His latest, cowritten with Senator Bernie Sanders, is the New York Times bestseller It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.

More from The Nation

Waving Goodbye to the Neoliberal Democratic Party

Waving Goodbye to the Neoliberal Democratic Party Waving Goodbye to the Neoliberal Democratic Party

Hillary Clinton’s DNC speech marked the end of the centrist consensus of the Clinton–Obama years.

Robert L. Borosage

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024, in Chicago.

Shawn Fain, Raphael Warnock, and AOC Emerge as the Future of the Democratic Party Shawn Fain, Raphael Warnock, and AOC Emerge as the Future of the Democratic Party

The convention in Chicago is both a forum for past fights and a showcase of tomorrow’s stars.

Jeet Heer

“We have members who are on Section 8,” said one local union representative. “The majority of our members can’t afford to live here in Ithaca, close to their job.”  A crowd of Cornell workers sing and chant as they march around the university’s campus on Friday, August 16, days before the union called a strike. Ithaca, NY—“When I woke up this morning, I thought I was the mayor of a union town,” said Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo at a rally on Friday, August 16. “And do we settle in a union town?” The question was received with cheers during a rally on Cornell’s campus in the upstate New York town, where union leaders, workers, residents, students, and faculty built energy, by the hundreds, for a strike that was just days away. In a vote concluding the day before the rally, UAW’s members in Cornell’s service and maintenance unit authorized a strike with an overwhelming majority of 94% in favor of a strike. By Sunday night at 10 pm, just before student move-in day, the union called a strike. Many members of of the union, which represents over 1,200 workers, including dining hall and custodial staff, are now on strike until they can reach an agreement with Cornell. In a public statement regarding the strike, university officials Christine Lovely, vice president and chief human resources officer, and interim provost John Siliciano said, “The University remains committed to bargaining in good faith. We expect that some service and maintenance workers will strike and not report for work, as is their legal right. We also expect that other members of the UAW will continue to work during the strike, as is also their right.” Since April, the university and the union had been at the bargaining table, attempting to work out the details of a new contract. The previous contract had expired on July 1, and in subsequent weeks, the union began holding rallies, drawing attention to what the union says is Cornell’s lack of seriousness during bargaining sessions. “The university is still not taking us seriously,” said UAW’s Daniel Vicente at a rally on August 2. Vicente is the director of UAW Region 9, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. “Frankly, the counterproposals that they are putting out to us are insulting,” said Vicente. “They believe that this is just going to be a regular round of negotiations.” The difference between university and union proposals dealt with safety concerns, training pay, parking costs, and a host of issues. But a significant disagreement came down to the fact that pay increases have not kept up with rising costs for many years. “We have members who are on Section 8. We have members who can’t pay for ADA updates,” said Lonnie Everett, international servicing representative with UAW Region 9. Everett explained that while the percentage increase the union was demanding may seem large, it would simply catch worker pay up to the current cost of living. “The majority of our members can’t afford to live here in Ithaca, close to their job.” UAW bargained its previous contract with Cornell without getting anywhere near a strike, but things have changed in the union since the democratic election of the new president, Shawn Fain, in March 2023. Union representatives made it clear that increased accountability to membership and increased transparency during bargaining were top priorities. “There used to be an extremely heavy emphasis on top-down mentality in the union,” explained Vicente, when asked about how the leadership change shifted UAW’s internal decision-making, which appears to be resulting in more strikes on a national level. “We have been given a completely different mandate from Shawn Fain. It is from the bottom up. If the locals…are making demands, and they are saying, ‘No, our membership demands this, we’re putting our foot down,’ our job is just to support them in that initiative.” “We’re taking the same approach that we took with the Stand Up Strike with the Big Three auto plants,” said Wence Valentin III, political director for UAW Region 9, referring to the huge gains the union secured for auto workers last fall. “We’re trying to take that to every location that we have in the UAW. So Cornell is not unique.” Mayor Cantelmo was not the only elected official to voice support for a strong union contract. New York State Assemblywoman Anna Kelles was also present at the August 16 rally, and said in an interview, “There are several, I think, fundamental issues that they’re talking about. One of them is the conversation about a cost of living adjustment.” Kelles was speaking about one of the main sticking points between the union and the university. In addition to general wage raises, UAW Local 2300 has been pushing to secure a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) clause in its contract with Cornell, just as it won with the Big Three auto plants. As reported by Bailey Schulz in USA Today, in the 1970s, COLA clauses were more common in contracts because the country was experiencing years of high inflation, similar to what is happening in today’s economy. When you’re at the bottom wage [for] regular workers at Cornell, a cost-of-living adjustment means a lot,” said UAW Local 2300 president Christine Johnson, When asked about if the university seemed willing to budge on that issue, Johnson said no, adding that “they are saying that they don’t know how they would budget for it, and all kinds of excuses.” However, by the final night of bargaining before the strike, the university did offer a COLA clause, but without other counteroffers that would compel the union not to strike. The effects of inflation and the need for a COLA clause came up often, when speaking with UAW Local 2300 members. “Over the years, you know, it seems as if our paycheck does not go as far,” said Louise Braron, a Cornell custodial worker at a previous rally. “We can tell just going grocery shopping that we don’t buy the foods we once used to buy because we can’t afford them any longer.” Although it is a relatively small city, Ithaca often finds itself as a forerunner in nationwide labor fights. In 2018, workers at Ithaca’s Gimme! Coffee unionized, forming the first barista’s union in the US, years before hundreds of Starbucks stores unionized. Yet, a few years later, Ithaca would become ground zero for union-busting activities by Starbucks. By the spring of 2023, after workers in all Ithaca Starbucks locations voted to unionize, the corporation shut down every one of its stores in the city, violating federal labor law in at least one case. In turn, Cornell students organized to hold the corporation accountable, and successfully pressured the university not to renew its contract with Starbucks. This was the beginning of the Starbucks Off Our Campus movement, which spread to a couple dozen campuses, a direct response to the company’s anti-labor practices. Ithaca’s oversize pace of labor fights for its small size could be partially attributed to the fact that Cornell is home to the renowned Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) school, which creates an international draw for students who want to learn about labor law. In recent years, students have demonstrated a desire to take their organizing knowledge from the classroom to the streets. So when Ithaca’s mayor contended that Ithaca was a union town that refused to settle in labor fights, he had a strong basis for doing so.This time around, when it was Cornell workers who entered into a hardball labor negotiation, students and locals—including elected officials—who had grown practiced in these fights readily joined in support. The presence of Cornell’s ILR school also makes it all the more notable that as an institution, Cornell has been attempting to strong-arm organized labor, sometimes running afoul of unions, as the strike at the start of this semester demonstrates. In November of last year, graduate students at Cornell voted to unionize with a large majority. Yet contract bargaining between the Cornell Grad Student Union (CGSU) which began in March of 2023, has hit similar roadblocks. In an e-mailed response, the CGSU bargaining committee characterized talks with Cornell with this statement: “Our sessions have been productive and we have reached several [tentative agreements] on important issues, but a major hurdle stems from Cornell’s desire to maintain unilateral power by inserting University policies and academic loopholes into our contract.” CGSU was the second recent attempt to organize graduate students; in 2017, Cornell graduate students unsuccessfully attempted to unionize. However, the following year, an arbitrator found that Cornell violated federal labor law with an e-mail sent the day before the graduate student unionization vote that implied that pro-union graduate workers would be voting against their self-interest, since a union could result in a reduction of university jobs for them, if it increased costs for the university. The CGSU bargaining committee voiced support for the UAW effort. “We are in full solidarity with our fellow workers holding Cornell accountable. This institution has its world class status because of its workers, and Cornell has no excuse for not giving their workers a fair contract.” “For years, we’ve been deprived of what’s a just compensation for our contribution in this community, in this university,” said Mitja Bontempo, who has worked at the Cornell Botanic Gardens for over a decade. “This institution has, at its core, this humanistic mission and vision. And it’s failing.” But when asked at the rally, a couple days before the strike how he felt about community support, Bontempo’s eyes lit up. “It’s emotional,” he said. “To see a couple of blocks on campus just full red, with people coming together, marching down the street to demonstrate unity and solidarity and demanding better living conditions, better wages… it’s just incredible.” The 2023–24 academic year ended with a pro-Palestinian encampment and divestment demand of the university from its students, and this new year will kick off with a very visible, and likely messy labor fight. So as they begin their fall semester at Cornell, students are headed onto a campus where the ivory tower keeps pushing up against the grass roots. As Everett and other union reps stated, and as the students will see, there are multiple ways to address an issue: “We can fix this at the table, or we can fix it in the streets.”

“America, I Gave My Best to You” “America, I Gave My Best to You”

A sentimental send-off to a brave, accomplished president who knew when to step aside.

Joan Walsh

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz Speaks At The AFSCME Conference

Republicans Have a Bad Case of Walz Derangement Syndrome Republicans Have a Bad Case of Walz Derangement Syndrome

The right is tying itself in knots to find fault with Vice President Harris’s running mate.

Chris Lehmann

The DNC Opens to an Urgent Cry: No More Bombs to Israel

The DNC Opens to an Urgent Cry: No More Bombs to Israel The DNC Opens to an Urgent Cry: No More Bombs to Israel

The call to stop sending arms is no fringe demand. It has a huge base of support, and the DNC can’t ignore it.

Sarah Lazare

Kamala Harris giving a speech and smiling

At the Convention in Chicago, Kamala Harris Can Seal the Deal At the Convention in Chicago, Kamala Harris Can Seal the Deal

By sharing her compelling story, the Democratic nominee can put her party firmly on the path to victory.

Jeet Heer