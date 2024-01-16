Politics / Iowa Republicans Decide They Want to Lose Again With Donald Trump The former president won the first caucus state. But a striking one-third of caucus-goers told pollsters that a convicted Donald Trump would be unfit for office.

Donald Trump after speaking at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, January 15, 2024. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Dubuque, Iowa—“This is the earliest I can remember ever calling such a thing,” declared CNN anchor Jake Tapper, as the network announced just minutes into the count of Iowa Republican caucus votes that Donald Trump would be the winner with around 50 percent of the vote. The former president, said Tapper, was “pulling off a huge early victory in his bid to return to the White House…easily defeating his top opponents, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who are now in a high-stakes fight for second place.”

True enough.

But the most compelling news of the night was not that Iowa Republicans had—on what locals were labeling “the coldest caucus night in history”—done what everyone expected them to do, by choosing to further elevate the front-runner in the race for the party nod.

What mattered more was a statistic found submerged in the entrance poll data collected from caucus-goers.

“Few GOP caucus goers express concerns about the criminal charges Trump currently faces,” announced a review of an entrance poll that surveyed Iowa Republicans on caucus night. “Roughly 6 in 10 say that they’d consider Trump fit for the presidency if he were to be convicted of a crime, with only about one-third saying they wouldn’t see him as fit in that circumstance.”

Talk about burying the headline!

Yes, 63 percent of Iowa’s very conservative and majority-MAGA Republicans said they would vote in November for a convicted felon. That’s very much in character for self-proclaimed MAGA Republicans, whose enthusiasm for Donald Trump knows no bounds. But a striking 32 percent of Iowa Republicans who were surveyed said Trump—who faces 91 indictments in a string of criminal trials that could begin as early as March—would, if he were convicted of a crime before the election, be “unfit for office.”

Trump is definitely on track to win the Republican nomination. Iowa confirmed that reality, giving the loser of the 2020 presidential race a majority of all votes cast on caucus night. But the caucuses suffered from an enthusiasm gap; turnout was the lowest since 2000. And there is evidence to suggest that the gap could grow as Trump’s legal troubles come into focus.

What happens if Trump is convicted before November on one or more of the many charges he currently faces? Haley and another remaining Republican contender, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, have sought to make an electability argument based on Trump’s troubles—along with widespread concerns about his record of harming rather than helping down-ballot Republican candidates, as happened in 2018, 2020, 2022, and the 2023 off-year election.

The points made by Haley and Hutchinson are well taken, as the Iowa entrance poll suggests.