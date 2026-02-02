Politics / The Pentagon’s “Bad-Faith, BS” Review of Women in Combat Roles Pete Hegseth came to office with benighted views of women in combat. Within a year, he ordered a study on whether having women in combat roles has led to compromised standards.

Former Marine captain Maura Sullivan served as senior adviser to the secretary of the Navy in 2015 and 2016 and worked on implementing the policy of opening combat roles to women. Here she is in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2005. (Courtesy of Maura Sullivan)

They are remembered as “the lionesses.”

In June 2005, three female Marines died in combat in Fallujah, Iraq, even though women couldn’t yet serve in combat roles. So did three men in their convoy, when a grisly suicide bombing by Iraqi militants sent 13 other Marines, 11 of them women, to hospitals and left some with lifelong injuries. The tragedy underscored a poorly hidden truth: Women were already serving on the dangerous front lines of US wars, and the military’s policy of segregating them from men, and denying them weapons and sometimes equal armor, put men and women alike at risk.

Eight years after that tragedy, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta ordered that combat jobs be open to women, but it would take two more years for Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine leaders to review the policy and develop training and evaluation protocols to integrate their combat ranks. In 2015, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that all combat jobs would be open to women, “as long as they qualify and meet the standards.” Carter acknowledged that the Marine Corps continued to ask to bar women from certain military roles, including infantry, but refused to grant an exception. “We are a joint force, and I’ve decided to make a decision that applies to the entire force,” Carter said.

Less than a decade later, a defense secretary who may be less qualified than many women in combat would begin to try to dismantle that policy. Pete Hegseth came to office with benighted views of women in combat. “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles,” he said on a manosphere podcast in November 2024. “It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” In his book The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free, he said women performed some military roles admirably, but insisted that “women in the infantry—women in combat on purpose—is another story,” adding that “women cannot physically meet the same standards as men.” (Even though it is Defense Department policy that they have to, in order to qualify for combat roles.)

Hegseth tempered some of those views when testifying to the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing last year. “I have never disparaged women serving in the military,” he insisted. “ I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform, past and present. My critiques, recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I’ve seen standards lowered.” Senators reminded him that standards for women have not been lowered, but he persisted: “Commanders meet quotas to have a certain number of female infantry officers or infantry enlisted.” There are no “quotas” for the number of women serving in combat either.

Less than a year after trying to backpedal on his views, Hegseth began a formal inquisition into whether standards have been compromised to place women in combat. Defense Undersecretary Anthony Tata said the goal is “to determine the operational effectiveness of ground combat units 10 years after the Department lifted all remaining restrictions on women serving in combat roles.” (Tata left the Army in 2009 after an investigation revealed two extramarital affairs, and Trump pulled a first-term nomination when other problems surfaced.) “Putting [Tata] in charge of this told anybody that knows him that this was never a serious data-driven exercise,” Ryan says. “It’s a ‘trying to force people out’ exercise.”

More than one Hegseth critic pointed to that 2005 Fallujah attack as offering a commonsense lesson into how and why the decimation of that unit might have been avoided if the women already placed into combat situations were recognized and protected for those roles.

Speaking of military practice before combat roles were integrated, Janessa Goldbeck, the CEO of Vets Voice foundation and a Marine Combat Engineer Officer officer while the gender integration policy was being implemented, said, “Women were serving on the front lines. They were killed and injured there.” The three women killed and 11 wounded in the 2005 attack are among those who became known as “the lionesses” of Fallujah, Goldbeck told me. (“Lionesses” came to refer to women in noncombat roles in several military branches in those years.)

Those female Marines were crucial to the military policy of searching all Iraqis who entered the so-called Green Zone, to work or shop or meet with US officials. The entire Iraq operation was already unpopular, especially in Fallujah, and the spectre of male military members searching religiously garbed Iraqi women at the checkpoints was unthinkable. So every day, escorted by a convoy, female Marines traveled from their quarters in Camp Fallujah, the extended city secured by the military, several miles to a Marine base where their male counterparts were stationed, near the checkpoints. Because they weren’t considered combatants, they didn’t live on base.