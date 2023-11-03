This Week / November 3, 2023

Gaza 4

One child every 10 minutes.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Speaks During A News Conference in Atlanta, Georgia

Trump Gets Closer to Trial in Georgia Trump Gets Closer to Trial in Georgia

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has already induced four of Trump’s codefendants to serve as prosecution witnesses.

Chris Lehmann

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) speaks to reporters in front of the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on August 30, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

People Are Urging Bernie Sanders to Back a Gaza Cease-Fire. Here’s Why He Hasn't. People Are Urging Bernie Sanders to Back a Gaza Cease-Fire. Here’s Why He Hasn't.

Sanders has insisted on supporting a “humanitarian pause” instead of a cease-fire. To understand why, you have to look at his personal history.

David Klion

A group of people, including Joshua Cole, speaking, at left, holding signs in favor of gun safety legislation.

Tuesday’s Election Will Determine if Virginia Becomes the Next Florida Tuesday’s Election Will Determine if Virginia Becomes the Next Florida

If the GOP governor’s $30 million can flip the state legislature, he’ll curtail laws protecting abortion, gun safety, and education freedom.

All Politics Is Local / Joan Walsh

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference in the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2023.

The Folksy Fanaticism of Mike Johnson The Folksy Fanaticism of Mike Johnson

The new speaker of the House combines Christian nationalism and MAGA.

Jeet Heer

Ohio abortion rights protest

Ohio Voters Could Soon Enshrine Abortion Rights in Their State Constitution Ohio Voters Could Soon Enshrine Abortion Rights in Their State Constitution

On November 7, Ohio will vote on Issue 1, which would guarantee access to abortion. “Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

StudentNation / Molly Morrow

A photo from above of migrants sitting in chairs at Port Authority bus terminal in New York City.

The Number of Migrants Is Not the Problem—Our Asylum System Is The Number of Migrants Is Not the Problem—Our Asylum System Is

America’s asylum processes keep migrants in perpetual limbo, unable to work and support themselves, after they’ve come to the United States. 

Gaby Del Valle