GAZA 2

Never again for anyone.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) arrives at his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Jim Jordan Bites the Dust

Two weeks after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as speaker of the House, the Ohio representative has failed twice to win enough votes to secure the position.

Chris Lehmann

The Republican Horror Show

The Republican Horror Show

Halloween comes early.

OppArt / Clay Bennett

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a campaign event at Refuge City Church on October 08, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Ron DeSantis Reminds America That Harvard and Yale Graduated An Ignorant Bigot

The GOP candidate’s anti-Palestinian hate-mongering is as dangerous as it is disqualifying.

John Nichols

Donald Trump, Todd Blanche, Jack Smith

Can a Federal Court Shut the Biggest Mouth in America?

A recent hearing in the case against the former president had Judge Tanya Chutkan both laughing out loud and shaking her head.

Chris Lehmann

A photo of Tom Suozzi, wearing a coat and tie, speaking indoors.

Go Home, Tom Suozzi. You Already Cost Democrats the House.

The defeated Democrat thinks he can reclaim his seat from George Santos. But two good candidates have already stepped up.

Joan Walsh

The Justice Is IN

The Justice Is IN

OppArt / Pat Bagley