Politics / For Trump, the Stakes of the 2024 Election Just Became: Win—or Go to Jail The indictment Jack Smith brought against Donald Trump is strong. The only question is whether the former president can outrun the charges long enough to win reelection.

A demonstrator stands outside the Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on August 1, 2023, following former US president Donald Trump’s indictment related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (STEFAN(Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

Either Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States, or Donald Trump will spend the rest of his life in prison, give or take a different future Republican president pardoning him or commuting his sentence. The latest federal indictment dropped on Trump makes it clear that, for him, the stakes of the November 2024 presidential election are win—or go to jail.

That’s because, unlike most other failed coup leaders, Trump will get a second shot to legitimately win the power he needs to keep himself out of prison. Other countries do everything they can to prevent people who’ve tried to violently overthrow the government from holding elected office, but our country has decided to try a different approach. There are two principal reasons Trump is being afforded this unusual grace: a strategic decision from special counsel Jack Smith, and the due process that is supposed to be afforded to every criminal defendant in this country—and is always afforded to wealthy white ones.

Regardless of how this all plays out, Smith’s decision will be discussed in the history books in countries that are still allowed to have history books. Yesterday, Trump was charged with three crimes arising out of his attempt to change the results of an election he lost: conspiracy to obstruct the tabulation of election results; conspiracy to obstruct the certification of those results on January 6, 2021; and conspiracy to deprive Americans of the right to vote. But he was not charged with insurrection, sedition, or treason. That is significant because an insurrection charge is the only one that could trigger the 14th Amendment’s prohibition on public officer holders who subsequently “engage in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office again.

I have had this debate with every lawyer I respect over the past few years: Do you charge Trump with a weaker insurrection case because that’s the only thing that will legally prevent him from running for office again, or do you stick to the stronger obstruction case that still allows him to run for office from prison even if you get a conviction? Anecdotally, I’d say that most constitutional scholars and history buffs are on team “insurrection or GTFO,” while most trial lawyers and prosecutors respond to that with, “Are you freaking crazy? You only charge the crimes you are sure you can prove.”

Smith went with the stronger case, and since I’ve already been wrong about Smith once (when he was initially appointed, I thought he’d be another Robert Mueller type who was more interested in covering his ass than defending the country), I am not inclined to second-guess him again. Even though we all saw Trump engage in rebellion on January 6, proving that his intention was rebellion is more difficult than proving his intent to obstruct the electoral process. I do not think that Smith’s decision to drop the insurrection charge was politically motivated; I think it was legally motivated. He’s got Trump, dead to rights, on obstruction; he doesn’t have him on insurrection. Smith is working with the laws and the evidence he has. If he could make a rock-solid case for sedition, I think he would have charged it. He couldn’t, so he didn’t. I can only hope that it is enough.

I trust that Smith will be ready to move on Trump as quickly as the process allows, but the second thing that will allow Trump to run again is that the process moves slowly. That’s despite the fact that, unlike his federal indictment in Florida, Trump didn’t get to appoint his own judge in this case. Instead, he drew US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama who, by acclamation, is a no-nonsense jurist. She’s overseen the trials of January 6 defendants before, and sentenced them harshly. She has even presided over a Trump case: She denied Trump’s emergency 2021 motion to prevent the National Archives from turning over some of his records to the Select Committee on January 6, and she famously said, “Presidents are not Kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”

But Chutkan has a reputation for being fair to criminal defendants, and Trump will have some fair arguments for delay. First of all, as everybody knows, this is not the only indictment Trump is facing: he’s being charged in D.C. over January 6; he’s being charged in Florida over his mishandling of classified documents; he’s being charged at the state level in New York over his false business practices; and in the coming weeks, he’ll likely be charged in Georgia for trying to tamper with the elections process. That’s… a lot of cases for one criminal defendant, and there are no hard and fast rules for the order in which those cases should run. The prosecutors will huddle and present a plan to each of the judges presiding over the trials, but Trump’s defense lawyers will propose a plan too, and the judges will have to work it out. That alone could cause a delay in getting any one of the trials off the ground.

Moreover, Trump can legitimately argue that he needs a lot of time to prepare a defense to any of these charges, especially the federal ones that could put him in jail for the rest of his life. And then there are the illegitimate arguments: With January 6 in particular, Trump’s team will file massive discovery requests as they argue that “proof” of voter fraud and election interference is key to their defense to these charges. There is no proof, because Trump did not win the election, but who knows how many people Trump will try to subpoena and depose. And if anybody balks at what will be a trash and unwarranted subpoena, that could also cause delay. Indeed, every single pretrial motion that Chutkan denies will likely trigger an appeal to a higher court, many up to the Supreme Court, and if any one of those appeals is even in the ballpark of reasonable, we can expect conservative appellate judges to help Trump out by taking their time to rule.

And here’s the thing: Any of Trump’s tricks, legitimate or illegitimate, only has to work once. To go from charges to conviction before the November election, Smith has to essentially run the table and win against all the tactics for delay. Any loss, any decision by the Supreme Court to hear any of these issues on the merits before the trial has concluded likely punts the trial until after the election.

And if Chutkan rushes Trump through the process, quashing subpoenas, denying appeals, denying requests for extensions, basically doing what will be necessary to keep a speedy trial date on track, that could all be grounds for appeal. You see, even if the trial somehow comes off before the next election, and Trump is convicted in that trial, that is not the end of the due process Trump is entitled to. First there will be a sentencing hearing, and those also take a lot of time. The defense will strenuously argue that a 77-year-old “first-time offender” (God, I hate writing that) does not deserve to be thrown in jail. Then there’s the post-conviction appeals process. If Trump were a regular defendant, I’d tell you that he’ll be filing his appeals from a prison cell, but he’s not. Even after a conviction and sentencing, Trump will run to the Supreme Court, asking for an emergency stay of his jail sentence while his appeal and campaign to return to office plays out.