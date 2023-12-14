Politics / Blink and You Missed It: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Was Accused of Sexual Assault—and Nothing Happened Why the big yawn by the media over this particular allegation against New York’s scandal-surrounded mayor might actually be a sign of mature judgment.

Not laughing now: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace but is now moving to challenge Adams. (Spencer Platt / Getty)

Amid the swirling federal investigations into the ethical conduct of Eric Adams, it was news that hardly registered—a woman had accused the mayor of New York City of sexual assault.

The accusation, detailed in a civil lawsuit, dates back to an incident that allegedly occurred in 1993, when Adams was a transit police officer. The accuser, Lorna Beach Mathura, alleges sexual assault, battery, and employment discrimination based on gender, in addition to claims of retaliation and the creation of a hostile work environment. Mathura seeks no less than $5 million dollars, as well as attorney’s fees and interest, at a jury trial.

Adams strongly denied the allegations. “People know my character and I could just emphatically state this never took place. And it’s just not who I am. I would never do anything to harm someone,” he told reporters.

While Adams has faced mounting scrutiny over an FBI raid of his chief fundraiser’s house and the seizure of his phones as part of a broader inquiry into his 2021 mayoral campaign—focusing on whether he conspired with members of the Turkish government to receive illegal donations and apply pressure on city officials to sign off on a new consulate building—there has been remarkably little coverage of Mathura’s allegation. This is notable, in part, because it was another sexual assault allegation—this one from the early 2000s—that derailed the mayoral campaign of a top Adams rival, Scott Stringer. (Adams has not been accused of wrongdoing in the federal investigation.)

Stringer, like Adams, denied the alleged assault ever took place and eventually lodged a defamation lawsuit against his accuser. The lawsuit was recently tossed. But Stringer had already paid an enormous political price: He was a top-tier mayoral candidate who lost endorsements and cratered in the polls, eventually finishing a distant seventh in the 2021 Democratic primary.

So far, Adams has not drawn outright condemnation from any quarter. “I want to hear more. I want to make sure I’m not throwing anybody under the bus without evidence,” Diana Ayala, a city councillor who pulled her support from Stringer in 2021, told Politico last month. Ayala added that she believed one difference was the fact that Adams is a sitting mayor and Stringer was merely a candidate. “We don’t want to talk out of both sides of our mouth and say ‘innocent until proven guilty except the mayor because I don’t like you.’”

The details of the Adams accusation, so far, are rather scant. Jean Kim, Stringer’s accuser, appeared at press conferences and was active in Democratic politics; to the media, she was able to clear a certain credibility threshold. (A second woman also accused Stringer of unwanted sexual advances in the early 1990s, a charge he also denied.) Much less is known about Mathura, who has a history of lodging lawsuits on a wide variety of matters—a possible factor in the lack of media response to her latest.

But Ayala’s comments speak to a broader current in politics today: As the fervor of the #meToo movement, which burst into the public consciousness with the substantiated assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, wanes, accusations alone no longer carry the same amount of weight. In the late 2010s and early 2020s, the slogan of the movement, “Believe all women,” seemed to be enough.

Now, politicians and activists are proceeding with much more caution.

Fear of overreach, at the minimum, is much greater than it once was. A significant number of rank-and-file Democrats now regret backing Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s successful push to oust Al Franken, her colleague from Minnesota, from the Senate after the former comedian was repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct. Franken was forced to resign in early 2018—before a Senate ethics committee finished its review.