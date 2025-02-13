Politics / Elon Musk’s Vision Is Coming Into Focus—and It Looks a Lot Like Neo-Apartheid Apartheid was, first and foremost, a business plan—one that the South African–born Musk seems to be reworking for the modern age.

Elon Musk prepares to speak at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day rally at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025.

(Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

The most explicitly racist thing Donald Trump has done in establishing his white supremacist regime these past three weeks has been his approach to South Africa. On February 7, Trump signed an executive order to cut off aid to the country (aid that mainly goes to South Africa’s HIV/AIDS prevention programs) because of its land reform laws. He went on to say that white South Africans should resettle in the United States where they will be accepted as “refugees” because they have been “persecuted” by the predominantly Black regime.

The juxtaposition of Trump gleefully deporting actual Black and brown refugees already in the United States with his order throwing open the borders to white South Africans is the reason I know that Trump is racist, not just as a matter of policy but as a matter of personality. It’s also the reason I know that Trump is not fully in charge; Trump is just a puppet dictator, while the real power behind the throne is the white South African Elon Musk. It’s Musk’s language and framing that Trump merely parroted in his orders and tweets about South Africa.

It is worth asking how Musk wants to use the power he has arrogated to himself. The man is already the richest person in the world, and while he no doubt follows the Monty Burns philosophy from The Simpsons—“I’d trade it all for a little more”—money is ultimately always a means to an end instead of the end goal itself. Musk is clearly trying to do more with his DOGE-groep than strip our government down to its studs. I believe he is going for nothing short of neo-apartheid in the US. He’s trying to end the ability of Black Americans to have fair access to employment opportunities, while pushing the false and debunked white supremacist narrative that every white man is preternaturally more qualified for any job than any woman, trans person, or non-white man.

Musk has skin in the game. Musk lived in white-controlled South Africa until he was 17. Recently, he’s described some of South Africa’s post-apartheid reforms as “racist ownership laws,” and warned of a white “genocide.” Nothing could be further from the truth (indeed, Trump’s offer to white South Africans was mocked as “ridiculous and lame” on the streets of Johannesburg by both white and Black citizens), but Musk doesn’t appear to know what it’s like for white South Africans who didn’t flee the country. All he seems to know is that South Africa was once a land safe for racist whites, and now it’s not, because Black people achieved equal rights.

Not that I should need to drive this point home, but for the white media reading who refuse to call Trump out for his obvious racism: White South Africans are not oppressed. Whites make up only 7 percent of the population in South Africa, but they own around 75 percent of the land, a “hangover” from the centuries of white oppression and violence against the indigenous Black population there. The non-landowning, white working class also does very well in South Africa, earning around three times more than similarly situated Black laborers. White folks in South Africa are much better off than, say, white folks in West Virginia.

But they’re not in charge. Not anymore. And I believe that is what pisses off people like Shadow President Musk. A profile piece in The New York Times, published in 2022, suggested that Musk left South Africa to avoid military service for the apartheid regime. His parents, allegedly, were not “pro-apartheid,” despite making their money in Zambian emerald mines that exploited Black labor.

If Musk was ever truly against apartheid, something must have changed. This excerpt from the Eoin Higgins book Owned has some thoughts on how Musk became a MAGA zealot. But, to be honest, I don’t really give a damn about the personal intellectual journey of a man whose family participated in the raping and pillaging of sub-Saharan Africa’s wealth to give them their head start in making billions. They all look the same to me, if I may borrow a phrase. If Musk, or anybody just like him truly felt bad about apartheid, they’d give the money back. I don’t care about what Musk thinks (or says he thinks, or has other puppets say he thinks) about South African apartheid. I care about the ways in which Musk is bringing a neo-apartheid economic agenda to the US government.

People born after the end of apartheid in 1994 know the system for its segregation and brutality, its extreme social and political violence. But what a lot of people don’t know, or have forgotten, is that apartheid was, at its core, an economic system—one designed in its earliest days to protect the interests of (wait for it) working-class white South Africans who were being outcompeted for jobs and economic opportunities by South Africa’s Black population.

For all that, people don’t tend to think of apartheid as an economic policy, because to realize apartheid’s economic program, white South Africans had to brutally and violently enforce social segregation to prevent the mixing of the races and keep the overwhelmingly large Black South African population out of the government. Amid that obvious savagery, the economic underpinnings get lost.

But those underpinnings are crucial to what apartheid was—and, I believe, are essential to understanding what’s happening here. That’s because here, in the US, the kind of political brutality that was used to enforce apartheid doesn’t need to happen. Whites are not a tiny minority—which means that white apartheid-bros don’t need to forcefully prevent Black people from participating in the political process by, for instance, completely blocking them from voting. As long as the Black vote is sufficiently suppressed while whites keep voting for Republicans, whites will have all the control of government they’ll ever need.