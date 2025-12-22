Recent Democratic Victories Have Republicans Running Scared Elise Stefanik is just the latest top Republican deciding against running in the 2026 midterms.

Elise Stefanik is joined by state GOP lawmakers during a news conference where she spoke in opposition to Governor Kathy Hochul on June 9, 2025, in Albany. (Will Waldron / Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

When Republican US Representative Elise Stefanik signaled in late June of this year that she would challenge Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul for governor of New York, Republican operatives anticipated that the Stefanik-Hochul contest would be one of the premier contests of the 2026 election. A few months later, Stefanik formally launched her bid, with a combative video that tagged her as the “courageous leader ready for the fight” to raise New York from the “ashes of Kathy Hochul’s failed policies.”

Echoing the language of President Trump, with whom the formerly “moderate” Republican representative had closely aligned herself, as well as her MAGA Republican allies in Congress, Stefanik’s video hailed her as a candidate who was ready to “stand up to the woke mob” of liberals and Democrats.

But now Stefanik is standing down. She announced Friday that she will not run for governor. And, as part of a double blow to the GOP, she announced that she would not seek a new term representing a northern New York district that Democratic strategists think they might just be able to flip in 2026.

What gives? Stefanik offered the standard politician’s excuse that she just wanted to spend more time with her family. She indicated that she didn’t want to have to compete in a Republican primary for the governorship—even as she claimed that she “would have overwhelmingly won it.”

But savvy observers of New York and national politics had what sounded like a more plausible explanation.

She was, as Hochul spokesperson Ryan Radulovacki said, “going to lose.” And she’s not the only Republican faced with that daunting prospect. Stefanik’s announcement came just days after US Representative Dan Newhouse revealed that he would join the two dozen House Republican Caucus members—more than 10 percent of the current GOP majority—who have already signaled that they won’t run in 2026.

While some retirements were to be expected, analysts are now anticipating a GOP exodus that could be unprecedented in modern American political history.

More and more Republicans, it appears, see a perilous new year on the horizon. How perilous? “Republican lawmakers grow alarmed over signs of 2026 election wipeout,” read a November headline in The Hill, a widely read DC-insider journal.

It’s not just that Trump’s approval ratings have collapsed, or that general approval ratings for Republicans have tanked—after a year in which the GOP has, with full control of the federal government, provided a stark illustration of how dangerously and destructively it wields power. It is the practical reality of how voters have been casting their ballots in 2025—and are increasingly likely to cast their ballots in 2026.

“In 2025 alone, Democrats won or overperformed in 227 out of 255 key elections—nearly 90 percent of races,” noted DNC deputy executive director Libby Schneider, in a memorandum shared with The Nation. “In nearly every major contest, Democrats swept, from the Wisconsin Supreme Court race to the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races, to the Georgia Public Service Commissioner race, to the Miami mayoral election, where a Democrat won for the first time in nearly 30 years. In state legislative elections, Democrats flipped a whopping 25 seats to Republicans’ zero.”

The Democrats faced enormous challenges going into the 2025 election cycle, after losing the presidency and both houses of Congress following a 2024 campaign that saw the party struggling to deliver an effective message on economic issues and disappointing much of its own base by failing at its highest levels to take necessary steps to thwart the genocide in Gaza. Trump began his second presidency with a show of force, as billionaires surrounded him on Inauguration Day, media networks bent to his demands, and billionaire Elon Musk launched his slash-and-burn DOGE project as the new president’s “special government employee.” In short order, Trump got the cabinet he wanted, as well as massive tax cuts for the rich, dismissals of government employees, assaults on popular safety-net programs, and a hateful crackdown on immigrants.