Deadline Poet / September 16, 2023

Dropping the “Pro-Life”

Calvin Trillin
Matthew Gossage with his new baby.
Matthew Gossage with his new baby. (Abby Batko-Taylor)
WASHINGTON—Republican strategists are exploring a shift away from
“pro-life” messaging on abortion after consistent Election Day losses
for the GOP when reproductive rights were on the ballot.—NBC News

To win elections some have said that maybe
They ought to change to something like “pro-baby.”
Their policies would need not be impeded.
It’s just some shrewd rebranding that is needed.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

