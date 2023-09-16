Deadline Poet / September 16, 2023
Dropping the “Pro-Life”
WASHINGTON—Republican strategists are exploring a shift away from
“pro-life” messaging on abortion after consistent Election Day losses
for the GOP when reproductive rights were on the ballot.—NBC News
To win elections some have said that maybe
They ought to change to something like “pro-baby.”
Their policies would need not be impeded.
It’s just some shrewd rebranding that is needed.