Deadline Poet / Dropping the “Pro-Life”

Matthew Gossage with his new baby. (Abby Batko-Taylor)

This article appears in the October 2/9, 2023 issue.

WASHINGTON— Republican strategists are exploring a shift away from

“pro-life” messaging on abortion after consistent Election Day losses

for the GOP when reproductive rights were on the ballot. —NBC News

To win elections some have said that maybe

They ought to change to something like “pro-baby.”

Their policies would need not be impeded.

It’s just some shrewd rebranding that is needed.