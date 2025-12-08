Politics / Sleepy Donald Snoozes, America Loses It’s bedtime for Bozo—and you’re paying the price.

President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 2, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

One of Donald Trump’s most successful political tactics has been labeling his opponents as too physically enervated to handle the job of the presidency. In 2016, Trump immortally smeared Jeb Bush as “low energy” (a charge that doomed Bush’s campaign) and framed Hillary Clinton as lacking in “stamina” (a jibe supercharged with sexism). In 2019, Trump coined the nickname “Sleepy Joe” for Joe Biden. Initially, this insult failed to resonate with the electorate, who handed Biden a resounding victory over Trump in 2020. Unfortunately, Biden himself lent credence to the “Sleepy Joe” taunt as he became visibly more timeworn during his presidency—a decline that culminated in the stammering, incoherent performance that destroyed his reelection chances for good in 2024.

Biden’s embarrassing decrepitude couldn’t have been luckier for Trump. Not only did it lead to the end of his reelection bid—it also helped Trump look vigorous and healthy by comparison. But now, a year into his second term, there is no Biden to distract the public from the obvious truth—that Trump is at least as low-energy and sleepy as any of his rivals.

In his speeches and press conferences, Trump frequently digresses into chaotic verbal nonsense. But talking disjointedly at least keeps Trump, who has a narcissistic love of being at the center of attention, alert. Yet, as a string of recent videos has shown, when Trump has to listen to other people speak, his brain tends to lapse into a default mode of somnolence.

Even the mainstream media, which has been negligently reluctant to raise questions about Trump’s physical and mental well-being, has started to take note. On Friday, The Washington Post reported,

President Donald Trump closed his eyes for extended periods as Cabinet officials went around the room Tuesday providing updates on their work, at times seeming to nod off. It was the second time in less than a month that Trump has appeared to struggle to stay awake as his advisers speak about the administration’s initiatives. A Washington Post analysis of multiple video feeds of the meeting Tuesday showed that during nine separate instances, Trump’s eyes were closed for extended periods or he appeared to struggle to keep them open, amounting cumulatively to nearly six minutes. The episode was similar to an Oval Office event on Nov. 6 when the president spent nearly 20 minutes battling to keep his eyes open.

This version of Trump—let’s call it Sleepy Donald—is not new. In April of 2024, while Trump sat in a Manhattan courtroom facing criminal charges in a hush-money trial, he frequently had difficulty staying alert. As The New York Times reported, “Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.”

Trump’s increasing lethargy has also significantly affected his daily schedule, as the Times documented last month:

Trump’s first official event starts later in the day. In 2017, the first year of his first term, Mr. Trump’s scheduled events started at 10:31 a.m. on average. By contrast, Mr. Trump in his second term has started scheduled events in the afternoon on average, at 12:08 p.m. His events end on average at around the same time as they did during the first year of his first term, shortly after 5 p.m. The number of Mr. Trump’s total official appearances has decreased by 39 percent. In 2017, Mr. Trump held 1,688 official events between Jan. 20 and Nov. 25 of that year. For that same time period this year, Mr. Trump has appeared in 1,029 official events.

It would be concerning enough if Trump merely needed a lot more naptime. But it’s worse than that. He is sometimes up very late at night, posting relentlessly on social media, only to taper off during the day. This is the kind of sleep pattern you might find in your average teenager or cocaine addict—in other words, not the sort of behavior you want in a president. Certainly, it’s worrying that the man who has his finger on a nuclear arsenal that can destroy all life on earth is keeping such irregular hours.

To be sure, when Trump is genuinely engaged with an event, he can liven up. Trump seemed uncharacteristically peppy in a recent meeting with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a political foe who nevertheless strangely energized the president. Similarly, Trump found a new spring in his step when receiving the transparently fraudulent FIFA Peace Prize, a bauble created by a corrupt soccer league and designed to please the president’s childish love of shiny trinkets. But these events are the exception; most of the time, Trump has become ever more lumbering, slow, irritable, and drowsy.