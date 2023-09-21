Politics / September 21, 2023

Democrats Can Stand Up for Trans Kids—and Win

Here’s why the party shouldn’t be scared to speak up for trans rights.

Pamela Shifman
Participant seen holding a sign reading "Protect Trans Youth" at the Queer Liberation March on June 25, 2023 in New York City.

A sign at the Queer Liberation March on June 25, 2023, in New York City.

(Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Over the past few election cycles, many Democrats have been running scared.

Back in the 2022 midterms, the issue Democrats feared most was crime. As Republican candidates released thousands of ads focusing on violent crime, the Democratic consultant class panicked. According to them, the topic was such a lost cause that the Democrats’ only options were to pander or change the subject.

In the end, many Democrats who stood their ground on criminal justice, like John Fetterman and Brandon Johnson, went on to win their elections.

Now, just in time for critical races this year and next, Republicans have found an equally potent issue: trans kids. Campaigning in North Carolina this summer, Donald Trump explained the appeal: “I talk about transgender, everyone goes crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell it was.”

Across the country, Republican candidates have manufactured a cultural crisis that they claim threatens our children’s schools, sports, and overall safety—all while pushing their own regressive policies that actually harm children. In other words, they’re at war with our kids, in the name of our kids, to devastating political effect.

The underlying hypocrisy of the message is beside the point; it’s all part of a broader strategy. In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, the man who rode to the governor’s mansion on a similarly manufactured wave of fear about critical race theory in 2021, is at it again. Youngkin is stirring up more panic over trans kids ahead of this year’s elections in the General Assembly, when every seat is up for grabs.

Current Issue

Cover of October 2/9, 2023, Issue
October 2/9, 2023, Issue

If he helps secure a Republican majority, Youngkin can do more than roll back LGBTQ rights. He’ll erase Virginia’s progressive gains on everything from gun safety to abortion to climate to voting rights—and take his vision (and a possible presidential candidacy) national.

And Youngkin is not alone. Just this year, far-right politicians have introduced hundreds of bills nationwide targeting transgender youth, while extreme MAGA Republicans in the US House have added anti-trans provisions to must-pass funding bills. As trans kids move to center stage, how should Democrats respond?

Some might be tempted to cower. But I’ve got good news: Far from running for cover, the best thing for Democrats to do—both morally and politically—is to lean in, speak out, and support trans kids and their families.

Why?

The Nation Weekly

Fridays. A weekly digest of the best of our coverage.
By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You may unsubscribe or adjust your preferences at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

In an age of political cynicism, let’s start with the most obvious and important reason: It’s the right thing to do. Scientific evidence proves over and over again that gender-affirming care is essential to trans kids. One study found a 14.4 percent decrease in suicide attempts when hormone replacement therapy was started between the ages of 14 and 17. The decrease was largest when therapy began at age 14 or 15. We’re talking about saving our kids’ lives. If those are the terms of a “culture war,” we must win.

But it is more than the right thing to do. It can also be a path to victory. There’s no reason for Democrats to be afraid and show up on defense. Sixty-four percent of Americans favor protecting trans people from discrimination, according to the Pew Research Center. A survey by Selzer & Co./Grinnell College found that a majority of Americans oppose bans on gender-affirming care for those under 18. Progressive elected officials are showing us that it is possible to go on the offense. In Minnesota, for example, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order guaranteeing that gender-affirming care will remain available in the state.

Transgender youth, like all youth, have the best chance to thrive when they are supported and can get medically necessary care. No politician should stand in the way of that care.

We will never realize the power of our progressive majority by giving in to an agenda of fear. From abortion rights to trans rights, freedom over our bodies is fundamental to every other freedom, and American voters are fed up as they watch their fundamental rights disappear. In a fight this consequential, Democrats must not only show up but win.

Pamela Shifman

Pamela Shifman is president of the Democracy Alliance, a network of progressive donors committed to building a just, multiracial, feminist democracy and strengthening the progressive infrastructure in the United States.

More from The Nation

Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), left, and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are seen during a break in testimony by Attorney General Merrick Garland at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on September 20, 2023.

The GOP Turns the House Judiciary Committee Into an Absurdist Spectacle The GOP Turns the House Judiciary Committee Into an Absurdist Spectacle

With a looming government shutdown, Republicans showcased their preferred use of resources: to hammer away at Merrick Garland.

Chris Lehmann

A courier collects HIV viral load samples at a rural health clinic in Zambezia. With funding from the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), CDC-Mozambique supports an efficient system to transport samples collected from the periphery to the testing laboratory.

Will the GOP’s Hard Right Dismantle PEPFAR? Will the GOP’s Hard Right Dismantle PEPFAR?

The AIDS relief program is helping to keep some 20 million people alive in Africa. Now a group of Republicans wants to sabotage it.

James North

Representative Barbara Lee speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on August 12, 2022.

Barbara Lee Secures Major Progressive Endorsements Barbara Lee Secures Major Progressive Endorsements

The California Senate candidate has received the backing of Our Revolution, as top Congressional Progressive Caucus leaders argue that her advocacy for peace and justice distingui...

John Nichols

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, talks to reporters on his way to a House Republican caucus meeting at the US Capitol on September 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. Gaetz opposes a deal between factions of House Republicans to pass a stopgap spending bill and avoid a government shutdown, which will be tested Tuesday with a procedural vote.

The Government Shutdown Is a Cartoonishly Bad—but Still Terrifying—Sequel The Government Shutdown Is a Cartoonishly Bad—but Still Terrifying—Sequel

The latest congressional villains are the GOP’s hard-right nihilists, but their motives for sabotaging the government make no sense.

Chris Lehmann

Pro-life men

Dropping the “Pro-Life” Dropping the “Pro-Life”

Column / Calvin Trillin

Lauren Boebert points toward the crowd onstage

Lauren Boebert Is Not the Only Republican Ruining Musicals Lauren Boebert Is Not the Only Republican Ruining Musicals

How failed theater kids are destroying a great art form—and American politics.

Jeet Heer